Marketing News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

Award is given annually to an advertiser with a body of creative and Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year
The organisers of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity have announced that Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has bagged the creative marketer of the year award. AB InBev will receive the award on 24 June (final day of Cannes Lions 2022).
 
Last year’s Cannes Lions awards, which were given for work from 2020 and 2021, saw AB InBev win 40 Lions; two Grands Prix, two Titanium, nine Gold, 10 Silver and 17 Bronze Lions.   
 
Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “What we see time and again at Cannes Lions is that when brands unlock their creative capability and potential they drive real business growth. AB InBev has shown how creativity can be used as a lever to drive incredible success. Its belief in the power of creative culture and capability has resulted in a body of Lion-winning work and it's a shining example of a brand that is leading the way in creative marketing. We are delighted to be recognising their sustained efforts by honouring them as our creative marketer of the year.”
 
Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev, said, “This remarkable recognition reflects our commitment to harnessing the power of our creative teams and partners from around the world. It has been great to see the creativity of our brands translating into category and business growth. I’m very proud of our colleagues who always dream big and use creativity to create a future with more cheers.”
 
Pedro Earp, CMO, AB InBev, added, “We’re honoured to be named creative marketer of the year. We’ve been on a journey over the last five years to embed creativity into the core of our business, and this award is a humbling recognition of our progress so far, as well as a testament to the people and teams who made it happen. And we are only getting started. We will continue to focus on our consumers and customers and leverage data and innovation to deliver creative business solutions that answer real needs and drive consumer, community and commercial impact.”
 
Microsoft won the creative marketer of the year award in 2021. 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

1 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

5 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

6 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

8 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

9 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

10 The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

Related Articles

AB InBev reveals new logo
Marketing
Jan 14, 2022
Mariah Cooper

AB InBev reveals new logo

Ogilvy India recasts creative top management
Advertising
Jan 25, 2022
Campaign India Team

Ogilvy India recasts creative top management

Cannes Lions: AB InBev’s Richard Oppy on the brewer’s award-winning work
Marketing
Jun 24, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Cannes Lions: AB InBev’s Richard Oppy on the ...

MullenLowe Lintas Group enters content and entertainment business
Advertising
Nov 11, 2021
Campaign India Team

MullenLowe Lintas Group enters content and ...

Just Published

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the culture of the future'
Digital
6 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the ...

Vice Media Group has launched a space where clients can experiment in the metaverse.

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year
Advertising
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout ...

Growth in organic revenue of 12.1% puts it near top of the peer group

Creative Minds: Killian Menigot employs the power of 'no'
Analysis
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Killian Menigot employs the power ...

The interactive production manager at Unruly answers 11 of our questions. Learn about why colleagues might see him as a bad cop, his special talent for making things disappear, and why you'd better not offer him instant coffee.

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and sold at a Hong Kong auction
Digital
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and ...

INSPIRATION STATION: The generative, data-driven NFT artwork 'Drowning in Love', attributed to virtual human named MonoC, sold for $24,000 this week.