Move and win roundup: Week of August 15, 2022

This edition will cover August 15 through August 19, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Ogilvy Malaysia has announced the appointment of Michelle Ong as executive group director reporting to chief executive Ogilvy Malaysia, Nizwani Shahar. Ong has been tasked with driving the agency’s borderless creativity strategy, approach, and opportunities across key clients as well as elevating the diversity and business leadership capabilities across existing and potential clients.

Barney Pierce has joined Cover Genius as senior vice president of partnerships for APAC. He was previously at Google for 16 years, where he was responsible for go-to-market, sales and partnerships for Google's media and marketing technology business in New York, Sydney and Mountain View, CA.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has appointed Lori Strasberg as senior vice president of marketing. Strasberg leads the brand’s global marketing strategy with the help of marketing specialists in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China, and Singapore.

Ogilvy Thailand has chosen Chatree Chokmongkolsatian as its new chief strategy officer. Before joining Ogilvy, Chokmongkolsatian was head of business and strategy group, specialising in digital and retail marketing.

Former group brand director at Widen+Kennedy London, Amber Martin, and The Works creative director, Guy Patrick, have joined forces to launch Hypnosis, a new independent creative agency in Perth. Hypnosis launches with two foundation clients, Dirty Clean Foods and Lightning Minds.

EssenceMediacom has chosen Jacky Chen, as its new talent director. He will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Rupert McPetrie, CEO MediaCom APAC, Benjamin Wei, CEO of Essence China, and Michelle Jiang, chief talent officer, GroupM Greater China.

YouGov has appointed Laura Robbie as CEO of Asia Pacific. Robbie previously held the role of managing director of Australia for YouGov for the past three years.

DDB Asia has appointed Peter Lewis in a new role as chief people officer. He previously ran an eponymous mentorship business and prior to that was regional strategy director at DDB Asia Pacific. He will lead talent development, collaboration, training, and agency culture, including the region’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy. Lewis will work alongside the agency's global chief people officer Roisin Rooney and DDB Asia CEO David Tang.

Ogilvy has hired Matthew Curry as global executive creative director for IBM. In this role, Curry will be responsible for the creative vision for EightBar, a WPP team dedicated to IBM. He spent the last three years at McCann New York as deputy chief creative officer leading the agency’s Verizon account. There, he oversaw the launch of their 5G network as well as Super Bowl campaigns. This marks a homecoming for Curry as he began his career working in Ogilvy’s Beijing office. He’s spent seven years in China, a year in Korea, and a year in Italy.

Team ITG has acquired New Zealand-based Brand Machine. Brand Machine helps marketing teams of multi-location and franchise brands run, thanks to its expertise in local area marketing automation, digital asset management and proposal solutions. Following the acquisition, Team ITG will leverage Brand Machine’s expertise as a vehicle for innovation, and their knowledge of the APAC market.



Bohemia, part of the M&C Saatchi Group, has appointed Phil Spurden as head of performance. Spurden joins Bohemia from Apparent where for three years he was director of digital performance. In his new role, he will lead Bohemia’s digital and performance marketing offering, building digital skills and capability, together with driving measurable outcomes for clients.

Wiredco has recently made four new hires as part of its 'Recruit Your Mates' initiative. The agency has hired Audrey Joseph as creative & content manager, Nelson Elvery-Porter (campaign manager), Dean Fernance (community manager), and Carley Paulsen (social media specialist).

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Philippines has named Meryl Yap as general manager. Yap has held client leadership roles throughout her career working in global and local advertising agencies. In her previous client leadership roles at Mindshare, she oversaw the planning and strategy portfolio for various Unilever brands across the food, confectionery, oral and skincare categories. Prior to this, she was ABS CBN’s head of digital sales and sales strategy and was in charge of expanding and developing the network’s digital ecosystem selling strategy. In her new role, Yap will be overseeing the agency’s client accounts, managing new business pitches and streamlining agency processes to ensure growth of its clients’ businesses. She will report to the CEO of OMG Philippines Mary Buenaventura.

Wavemaker has appointed Jenny Pham as APAC head of media for Colgate-Palmolive. She will be responsible for leading the Colgate-Palmolive business for the region. In July, Wavemaker launched a new agency model for Colgate-Palmolive, creating an Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore designed specifically to support the client’s business transformation agenda. The team will develop strategy and audience planning for the region across Colgate-Palmolive’s product portfolio, and lead execution through the performance practice established over recent years. Pham is based in Singapore and reports to Rose Huskey, chief client officer of Wavemaker Asia-Pacific. Pham previously worked in senior roles at GroupM agencies in Australia including Essence as VP, client partner, MEC (pre-merger) and at Mindshare as business director.

Teneo has appointed Mark Watson as head of strategy in APAC. Prior to this, Watson was global head of sustainability at John Swire & Sons. He also held roles as head of environmental affairs at Cathay Pacific, head of corporate environmental affairs at SBAC, and policy advisor at the Energy Retail Association. Watson will work closely with Gaby Sulzberger, chair of the Global ESG Advisory, to advise CEOs, boards and leadership teams on the development and execution of their ESG ambitions and create strategies to engage critical stakeholders.