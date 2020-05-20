moves

Longtime CMO Steven Li departs Yum China
May 20, 2020
Carol Huang

Longtime CMO Steven Li departs Yum China

KFC China's marketing innovation knew no boundaries during his tenure as chief marketer.

PHD China makes three strategy hires
Dec 8, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

PHD China makes three strategy hires

Jonah Brown has been named group strategy director while Linda Hou and Renee Zhang are new strategy directors.

Jean-Michel Wu leaving McCann for Grace Blue
Oct 31, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Jean-Michel Wu leaving McCann for Grace Blue

McCann Worldgroup APAC senior exec to join global headhunting business in its Asia expansion.

Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Oct 21, 2016
Katrina Andrews

Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves

Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.

Facebook sales director for Asia has moved to Spotify
Jul 9, 2013
Emily Tan

Facebook sales director for Asia has moved to Spotify

SINGAPORE - Facebook's former director of sales in Asia-Pacific, Sunita Kaur has joined Spotify as director of sales in Asia.

Donna Li leaving RenRen to pursue personal goals
May 13, 2013
Emily Tan

Donna Li leaving RenRen to pursue personal goals

BEIJING - Donna Li, general manager of strategic marketing and media planning for social network RenRen, has resigned and will be leaving to pursue personal goals.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia