Longtime CMO Steven Li departs Yum China
KFC China's marketing innovation knew no boundaries during his tenure as chief marketer.
PHD China makes three strategy hires
Jonah Brown has been named group strategy director while Linda Hou and Renee Zhang are new strategy directors.
Jean-Michel Wu leaving McCann for Grace Blue
McCann Worldgroup APAC senior exec to join global headhunting business in its Asia expansion.
Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.
Facebook sales director for Asia has moved to Spotify
SINGAPORE - Facebook's former director of sales in Asia-Pacific, Sunita Kaur has joined Spotify as director of sales in Asia.
Donna Li leaving RenRen to pursue personal goals
BEIJING - Donna Li, general manager of strategic marketing and media planning for social network RenRen, has resigned and will be leaving to pursue personal goals.
