Move and win roundup: Week of August 8, 2022

Poly, the creative and content innovation hub from oOh!media, has appointed senior Thinkerbell executive, Josh Gurgiel, to the newly created head of strategy position. Gurgiel returns to oOh! after becoming head media thinker at Thinkerbell Melbourne. During his previous four year stint at oOh!, he was head of strategic client solutions, southern markets.

Digital consultancy G Squared has appointed former Sydney Swans marketer Billy McLean as head of strategy and former Qantas marketer Kate Duffield as head of SEO and content in newly created roles. McLean and Duffield join the Sydney-headquartered agency following a repositioning focussing on consulting services across SEO, paid media and web, with a separate team dedicated to delivery and implementation.

Sling & Stone, has expanded across Australia by opening an office in Melbourne and creating additional hubs in Brisbane and Adelaide.

The agency’s first three Melbourne hires are:

Lucie Buchan, account director in the business team, from WE Communications.

Sarah Gordon, account director in the Business team, from Alt/Shift.

, account director in the Business team, from Alt/Shift. Courtney Phelps, senior account executive, previously at Keep Left.

In Adelaide:

Sling & Stone has hired Melissa van der Haak as senior account director.

The agency has and relocated Fran Chitoriski, who heads up the global people team.

In Brisbane:

Sanjay Dove has joined as acciunt director in the business team from UK agency Wildfire, alongside another transfer from Sydney— senior account manager, Chloe Maguire.

PR agency Redhill has appointed Do Sik (DS) Kim as its chief operating officer in Korea. Based in Seoul and working closely with Redhill Korea’s leadership team, DS will focus on driving local expertise and cross-market collaboration—with a sharp focus on the domestic market’s startup and tech investment ecosystem. Kim spent 26 years with television and radio broadcaster Seoul Broadcasting System, where he worked as a correspondent, and later led the digital transformation of its newsroom, prior to joining Redhill.

Wondrlab has hired Rajesh Ghatge as CEO of its newly launched Wondrlab Technologies unit. Before joining Wondrlab, Ghatge was the CEO of Indigo Consulting and PubHub, and also the chief growth officer (India) at Publicis Groupe.

Kraft Heinz has named TBWA Sydney as creative agency of record for Golden Circle in a closed pitch process. They will be responsible for the entire beverages portfolio including the development of the Golden Circle masterbrand.

Director Fausto Becastti has signed with Sweetshop for representation across Asia. The conceptual filmmaker has been awarded at The One Show, D&AD, Ciclope Africa and The Loeries Awards.

Akira Mitsumasu, vice president, customer experience, data analytics and global marketing at Japan Airlines (JAL) has officially stepped down after 33 years with the company. A veteran in the aviation industry, Mitsumasu has held multiple leadership positions in his illustrious career and named one of Asia’s Best Marketers and celebrated amongst the 50 Most Influential Global Marketing Leaders as well. Mitsumasu is now headed to tech-enabled luxury concierge company Ten Lifestyle Group as general manager. He will continue to be based out of Tokyo.

Dentsu International has appointed Michael Bass as the chief trading officer, Media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ has worked across several senior investment and trading roles in the media sector. He spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative, before getting promoted to general manager, Investment at group level for the company. In the last three years, Bass was the chief investment officer for Dentsu ANZ. In the current role, he will be based in Sydney and report to Prerna Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer, Media, Dentsu Asia Pacific.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has retained Mindshare China as its agency of record for a five-year term ending 2027. Mindshare China will continue to provide media planning and buying services for JAL, significantly extending the agency’s existing two-year strong relationship with the airline.

Global creative production agency Tag has acquired Sydney-headquartered social media firm, L&A Social, in a bid to scale its end-to-end social media services globally. The new acquisition is Tag’s fifth in as many years and marks a continuation of its strategy to offer their global client base market leading strategic, digital and content led production at scale.