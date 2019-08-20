Search
Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA
The agency is creating a bespoke unit to service the account, worth an estimated US$60 million in annual billings, across 18 markets.
Aug 20, 2019
Mondelez consolidates global creative with WPP and Publicis
The CPG food giant will also work with several "guest specialist agencies."
Aug 14, 2019
Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business
Destination marketer bids farewell to Clemenger BBDO.
Jul 17, 2019
UM wins Mattel media across Europe and Asia
Carat was incumbent in number of key markets for maker of Barbie.
Jul 11, 2019
OMD Hong Kong wins expanded Estée Lauder remit
Media planning and buying mandate now expands to the cosmetics firm's 13 other brands.
Jan 28, 2019
Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia
Agency will oversee offline media remit for e-commerce platform.
