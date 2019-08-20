win

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA

The agency is creating a bespoke unit to service the account, worth an estimated US$60 million in annual billings, across 18 markets.

Mondelez consolidates global creative with WPP and Publicis
Aug 20, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Mondelez consolidates global creative with WPP and Publicis

The CPG food giant will also work with several "guest specialist agencies."

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business
Aug 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business

Destination marketer bids farewell to Clemenger BBDO.

UM wins Mattel media across Europe and Asia
Jul 17, 2019
Gideon Spanier

UM wins Mattel media across Europe and Asia

Carat was incumbent in number of key markets for maker of Barbie.

OMD Hong Kong wins expanded Estée Lauder remit
Jul 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

OMD Hong Kong wins expanded Estée Lauder remit

Media planning and buying mandate now expands to the cosmetics firm's 13 other brands.

Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia
Jan 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia

Agency will oversee offline media remit for e-commerce platform.

