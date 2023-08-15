WPP partners with Optimizely

WPP has inked a global strategic partnership with Optimizely.

The two companies have worked together for the better part of two decades.

The deal marks the first time that WPP will have a dedicated digital experimentation partnership and also the first global strategic partnership for Optimizely.

Optimizely is a digital experience platform provider; its tools will be made available to support WPP’s enterprise clients in their digital innovation efforts. Clients will have access to all of Optimizely’s capabilities, including content marketing, content management, commerce and experimentation.

As part of the partnership, the two companies will also offer integration with Optimizely Web Experimentation and Google Analytics 4 in an effort to give clients data to support their efforts in conversion and engagement.

WPP’s PR firms include Hill+Knowlton Strategies, BCW, FGS Global and Ogilvy PR. Revenue in WPP’s PR division grew 2% on a like-for-like basis in Q2 2023.