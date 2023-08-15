News Advertising Media PR
Natasha Bach
10 hours ago

WPP partners with Optimizely

It’s the first time that the holding company will have a dedicated digital experimentation partnership.

Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

WPP has inked a global strategic partnership with Optimizely.

The two companies have worked together for the better part of two decades. 

The deal marks the first time that WPP will have a dedicated digital experimentation partnership and also the first global strategic partnership for Optimizely. 

Optimizely is a digital experience platform provider; its tools will be made available to support WPP’s enterprise clients in their digital innovation efforts. Clients will have access to all of Optimizely’s capabilities, including content marketing, content management, commerce and experimentation.

As part of the partnership, the two companies will also offer integration with Optimizely Web Experimentation and Google Analytics 4 in an effort to give clients data to support their efforts in conversion and engagement.  

WPP’s PR firms include Hill+Knowlton StrategiesBCWFGS Global and Ogilvy PRRevenue in WPP’s PR division grew 2% on a like-for-like basis in Q2 2023.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

1 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

2 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

4 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

5 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

6 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

7 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

8 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

9 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

10 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Related Articles

WPP creates first-party data partnership with Spotify
Aug 4, 2023
Staff Reporters

WPP creates first-party data partnership with Spotify

WPP moves GroupM Nexus product and engineering teams into Choreograph
The Information
2 days ago
Jessica Heygate

WPP moves GroupM Nexus product and engineering ...

WPP downgrades growth forecast as tech clients cut spending
Aug 6, 2023
Will Green

WPP downgrades growth forecast as tech clients cut ...

WPP’s Mark Read on tech slowdown: ‘They're trying to get their margins back’
The Knowledge
Aug 6, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

WPP’s Mark Read on tech slowdown: ‘They're trying ...

Just Published

Tech platforms attribute recent growth spurts to AI-powered performance products
10 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Tech platforms attribute recent growth spurts to ...

Alphabet, Amazon and Meta turned more highly scrutinised marketing budgets to their advantage in Q2, by honing in on ease and efficiency, according to analysts.

Menopause in adland: 'I thought, I can’t do my job anymore'
The Information
10 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Menopause in adland: 'I thought, I can’t do my job ...

The vast majority of agencies have a menopause policy, but do they really go far enough?

Inside the risky, expensive and slow process of shepherding brands through change
The Information
15 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Inside the risky, expensive and slow process of ...

From CPG to tech companies, change is inevitable—but delicate.

We need to talk about losing
15 hours ago
Nick Emmel

We need to talk about losing

The pitch process makes losers out of the best of us. It just doesn't make good business sense.