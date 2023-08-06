News Advertising Marketing
Will Green
22 hours ago

WPP downgrades growth forecast as tech clients cut spending

Organic growth of 9% in the UK but a 4.5% decline in the US.

Mark Read: growth forecast has been cut from 3-5% to 1.5-3%
Mark Read: growth forecast has been cut from 3-5% to 1.5-3%

WPP has reported revenues of $9.2 billion for the first half of 2023, up 6.9% on the same period in 2022.

The holding company's revenue less pass-through costs—its preferred measure of performance— was $7.4 billion, up 5.5% year on year. 

However, WPP has cut its growth forcecast for the year from 3-5% to 1.5-3%, as US growth was hit by a slowdown in spend among tech clients.

In Q2, revenues were $4.8 billion, with revenue less pass-through costs growing organically by 1.3% to hit $3.8 billion.

Operating profit margin dropped 0.1% to 11.5% in H1. WPP said efficiency benefts had been offset by investment in IT, including its data company Choreograph and AI-powered platform WPP Open, and “higher severance costs”.

WPP said its media business, Group M, grew 6.1% in Q2 (the same rate of growth as in Q1), while creative agencies declined by 2.3%, against 0.7% growth in Q1.

The UK “grew strongly, led by Group M”, with organic growth of 9%. Consumer packaged goods and healthcare were the strongest client sectors.

North America organic growth declined by 4.1% (4.5% in the US) reflecting lower revenues from technology clients, which “predominantly impacted our integrated creative agencies”, and the “expected impact of 2022 client losses in the retail sector”. This was partially offset by spending growth in CPG, healthcare and financial services.

The company cited new billings of $2 billion in H1, compared with $3.4 billion in the same period of 2022, and the acquisitions of Goat and Obviously, in the area of influencer marketing, and investment in Majority, a diversity-led creative agency.

WPP pointed to “the potential loss of certain Pfizer assignments currently held by WPP” but highlighted wins including the media accounts for Maruti Suzuki and Reckitt and creative business for Pernod Ricard and Beko.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said: “Our performance in the first half has been resilient, with Q2 growth accelerating in all regions except the USA, which was impacted in the second quarter by lower spending from technology clients and some delays in technology-related projects. This was felt primarily in our integrated creative agencies. 

“Our media business, Group M, grew consistently across the first six months, as did our businesses in the UK, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. 

“Client spending in consumer packaged goods, financial services and healthcare remained good and, despite short-term challenges, our technology clients represent an important driver of long-term growth.”

Concerning other holding companies, WPP's growth of 1.3% compares with 7.1% at Publicis Groupe3.4% at Omnicom6.3% at Havas, and a decline of 1.7% at IPG.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

3 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

4 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

5 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

6 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

7 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

8 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

9 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

10 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

Related Articles

WPP’s Mark Read on tech slowdown: ‘They're trying to get their margins back’
The Knowledge
22 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

WPP’s Mark Read on tech slowdown: ‘They're trying ...

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge
Mar 26, 2023
Shauna Lewis

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Mark Read: Fears about agencies were ‘overblown’ after we grew faster than FAANGs
Feb 28, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read: Fears about agencies were ‘overblown’ ...

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline and halving Cannes attendance
May 5, 2022
Gideon Spanier

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rajashree R, Tata Consultancy Services
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rajashree R, Tata ...

Keeping ‘building’ and ‘faith’ as markers, Rajashree R is ensuring that the new brand purpose keeps the brand relevant and driving growth.

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that ...

The short film was developed with Viddsee and is inspired by true events from POSB staff and customers, with an aim to illustrate the brand’s commitment and dedication to community service.

Gender fluid brand Finix wants people to express their freedom in new campaign
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Gender fluid brand Finix wants people to express ...

The new wave of young adults across Gen Z and millennials are confidently owning their identities, and unafraid to celebrate their individuality.

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 7, 2023
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 7, 2023

See the latest moves in the world of marcomms, including news from M&C Saatchi Shopex, Wunderman Thompson Australia, and more to come.