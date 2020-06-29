mark read

Lions Live 2020: 'Companies act surprised by racism as if they've never seen it'
Jun 29, 2020
Campaign India Team

Lions Live 2020: 'Companies act surprised by racism as if they've never seen it'

David Droga, Jean Lin, Lorraine Twohill, Mark Read and Steve Stoute discuss how will these crises affect the advertising and marketing industry

WPP CEO: Coronavirus 'not an existential challenge'
Jun 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

WPP CEO: Coronavirus 'not an existential challenge'

Mark Read on how non-advertising services like public relations have fared better during coronavirus pandemic, and how the holding company plans to make agile working practices permanent.

Our industry's work matters more than ever
Mar 25, 2020
Mark Read

Our industry's work matters more than ever

We need to pull together as colleagues, as agencies and as an industry.

Lack of internal marketing skills slowing down martech growth: report
Mar 12, 2020
Campaign India Team

Lack of internal marketing skills slowing down martech growth: report

A Mirum study of martech growth in India, which surveyed more than 500 marketers, was unveiled by WPP CEO Mark Read.

Mark Read: Integrated accounts make up third of WPP's new-business pipeline
Nov 13, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read: Integrated accounts make up third of WPP's new-business pipeline

WPP CEO sees surge in number of clients that want to "join together" creative and media.

WPP brings all Mumbai agency employees under one roof
Aug 21, 2019
Campaign India Team

WPP brings all Mumbai agency employees under one roof

The employees will move into the Mumbai Campus as early as next week, while the Gurugram Campus will be set up next year.

