WPP’s Mark Read on tech slowdown: ‘They're trying to get their margins back’

The world’s largest advertising agency WPP has been hit by a pull back in spending from technology clients in the first half of the year that has similarly cut into the growth of its rivals, such as Interpublic Group and S4 Capital.

The holding company downgraded its growth forecast for 2023 on Friday after reporting like-for-like revenue growth of 1.3% in the second quarter to £7.2 billion ($9.2 billion). Like-for-like growth clocked in at 2% for the first half of the year, compared to 8.9% in the first half of 2022.

A retraction in marketing spend from U.S. tech companies, which accounted for 18% of WPP’s global revenue in the period, dragged its U.S. revenues into a 1.2% decline in Q2. WPP performed better internationally, growing 5%, but overall growth was hampered by U.S. performance, which accounts for 37% of the business.

WPP’s stock price fell by nearly 7% to $9.99 (£7.87) in early morning trading.

CEO Mark Read sat down with Campaign US to discuss the results, give his view on how tech spending will impact the second half of the year and share his vision on how AI will reshape the network.

Campaign US: How would you characterise WPP’s performance in the quarter and the first half of the year?

Mark Read: We had a pretty resilient quarter. We saw growth outside the U.S. accelerate from Q1 into Q2. We saw very good growth at GroupM [which was up] 6.1% in both quarters. Ogilvy continued to do extremely well in the first half. Our public relations businesses were sort of consistent performers, perhaps at a slightly lower rate.

There's no doubt that decisions by technology companies to reign back their spending in the second quarter had an impact on VMLY&R, Wunderman Thompson and AKQA. In part, that reflects the strength of our relationships with those technology companies. But we still delivered growth in the quarter, despite that pullback.

We want to make sure that we deliver on our guidance so we softened it a little bit for the second half of the year. That could be a continuation of what we've seen so far, or we could see something that accelerates in the second half of the year as well.

Do you expect tech companies to spend more in the second half or is this going to continue through the remainder of the year?

I think they're all committed to long-term growth of their marketing budgets. But there is no doubt in the second quarter, they've been adjusting their spend in line with their rate of revenue growth. They're trying to get their margins back.

Given some of the restructuring done internally, they've certainly made decisions that take a little longer [for us] to get paid, and as a result, projects have been delayed. We're a little bit cautious about that, hence the changes we've made to our guidance.

Declines in the U.S. pretty strongly impacted global revenue, but WPP is smaller than some of its peers in this market. Do you feel that WPP is underweight in the U.S.?

I think we're a very strong business in the U.S. We're the number two in media. We do very well at Cannes with awards from the U.S. We work with many of America's largest companies, from The Coca-Cola Company to Microsoft, Apple and Google.

The proportion of the business actually really reflects the strength of our business outside the U.S. I'd say clients that are looking to build businesses of the future around the world — we represent probably their strongest partner.

It seems like WPP and IPG were more impacted by the tech spending pullback, whereas Publicis and Omnicom continued to grow organically. What do you make of WPP’s position against its peers?

There's no doubt our business in the U.S. has been impacted by the pullback by technology companies, but that reflects the strength of our performance [internationally]. Each of the companies in our sector has a somewhat different business, geographic and client mix, and from time to time, that benefits some and hinders others.

WPP’s creative agencies, which declined by 2.3% in Q2, were most impacted by the tech pullback. What do you expect in terms of performance of the creative segment going forward, and how do you see AI impacting that space?

There's no doubt that the creative agencies were impacted by the tech pull back [because] our tech work has been concentrated in those businesses. We see that technology capability as an asset long-term, but maybe it's short-term a little bit more of a barrier to growth.

We believe that clients need an integrated offer, of which creative is an integral part. I don't think AI will change that. I think it will change how we deliver work, how we produce work. But it will also be much more integrated into our approaches with clients, which has been a direction we've been taking the company in the last five years.

We can catastrophise the impact of technology on the creative services business. I actually believe it is going to…enable us to personalize our messages to make it much more relevant, and it could actually lead to growth of our creative services. A lot of production is not done by WPP for our clients, and that's a big growth opportunity for us.

WPP has partnered with Nvidia, and you highlighted others in your presentation. What is your vision for AI across the holding company? In terms of partnerships, do you feel like you have what you need?

We're really focused on delivering work for clients, not announcing partnerships. You can see the work we've done with Virgin Cruises, with Mondelēz. I'm sure you know The Shah Rukh Khan story, that was two years ago.

Partnerships are a way of us leveraging significant expenditure on technology by these companies, and I think we all have to embrace that. What's really important is, are we using it to deliver work for clients?

You also talk about using it for efficiency. And you did mention headcount reductions in the quarter. Which regions were most impacted?? What was the scope? And was AI a factor?

We had some headcount reductions. They weren't focused in any one particular location, nor were they really driven by AI in any way. It's about adjusting our business to capture the demand from clients for our services.

Do you see AI impacting headcount in the future? What does that mean for entry-level talent in particular?

It's much easier to identify the jobs that AI will disrupt than the jobs that AI will create. AI will create lots of new jobs. We have creative technologists at WPP. We're just graduating our first class of creative AI apprentices: 20 young people who've been working with our clients using technology to deliver creative work. We've got jobs like prompt engineers and people to train models. All of these new jobs have been created.

If I look at WPP today, probably half of the jobs at the company didn't exist 15 or 20 years ago. We didn't have search engine optimisation experts, we didn't have programmatic media experts. We didn't have people who were managing Amazon or doing influencer marketing.

The nature of work is changing, and that will change the nature of our workforce. It's about how quickly we embrace technology, how we train our people. Those people that really lean into technology will be the most valuable to our clients.

Speaking of the changing nature of work, do you feel that you figured out the hybrid work balance globally and in the U.S. specifically, where it's been more challenging to get people into the office? Omnicom CEO John Wren has put a hard line in the sand around three days per week in the office—are you doing the same?

We're a people business and a creative organisation, and I do think that we tend to do our best work for clients when we're together more often. So we do believe people should be in the office three or four days a week. We're doing that in much of the world. We're probably a little bit behind where we'd like to be in the U.S. Over time, I think that's where we'll get back to.

I think those companies that figure out this conundrum most quickly will be most successful. We want to be in the business of delivering great results for our clients, whether that means people being in the office more often than they're not.

Going back to clients, some CPG brands and alcohol brands have been talking about increasing their marketing spend. Where else are you seeing growth?

We are seeing particularly strong [growth] in CPG, in financial services, in travel and leisure—the areas that you would expect given where we are in this economic climate, but also where people are. People want to travel. Banks are doing well because of interest rate rises, so they're spending money. Financial services are doing relatively better, and CPG companies continue to invest behind their brands to drive price—but I think that will increasingly shift to drive volume growth.

We are a little bit cautious about spending in the second half of the year on the back of rate rises and consumer spending coming under pressure.

You talked about the Coca-Cola relationship on the earnings call. Do you feel that model is successful? Do you see more large multinational clients wanting to do more consolidations like that in the future?

From our perspective, the relationship is going extremely well. We won more awards in Cannes for the Coca-Cola business than they've won in many years. Their business has been doing well and they're increasing their marketing effectiveness. When you read their own reports, they're crediting this new marketing model that they're developing in partnership with us for much of that success.

I do think that clients are looking to simplify their agency relationships and that many of them find…what we do for a living is way too fragmented.

Clients will get more value if they choose to simplify their agency relationships and take a more strategic approach.

What about WPP’s simplification journey? Do you feel like you're where you need to be, or are there more opportunities to consolidate?

We always look at what we can do, but I think the way we've simplified the company on the front-end, many of our brands are doing well. GroupM continues to do well…Ogilvy's undergoing a renaissance. Wunderman Thompson, Audrey [Melofchick, CEO, North America] and her team are winning in the U.S. AKQA remains a real creative and technology-driven powerhouse. We've got new leadership at BCW. Hill+Knowlton has returned to growth for the first time in 10 years in the U.S. I feel that the front-end of WPP, if you like, the way we serve our clients, is in a good place.

You said you're cautious about client spending but that your new business pipeline is strong. Are you more on offense or defense in the pitches that are coming up?

There's always a little bit of each. Probably a little bit more offense than defense for us. I think our performance, being very open, could have been a little bit better in the first half of the year. But we remain confident in the quality of our agencies and there's a lot of opportunities.

This interview has been edited for clarity.