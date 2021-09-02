Analysis
Women to Watch 2021: Sorada Sonprasit, Brilliant & Million (Publicis Thailand)

After leading her agency to be acquired by Publicis, this digital marketing educator upskilled her staff during the pandemic and chalked up new business in the process.

Sorada Sonprasit 

CEO
Brilliant & Million (Publicis Thailand)
Thailand

Already a strong advocate for Thailand’s digital marketing industry by serving as secretary of Thailand’s Digital Advertising Association (DAAT) for the past seven years, Sorada Sonprasit’s efforts went into overdrive following the critical need for both digital literacy and basic health and wellness services in the wake of the pandemic.

One of her first new initiatives to combat Covid was to create an online donation platform connecting marketers to businesses or people in need, resulting in over 1000 online donations of medical supplies. Secondly, she upped her game on providing more digital education, not only through DAAT’s live seminars, but by creating an online training module for Brilliant & Million’s employees with input from department heads. Meanwhile, the former Cannes Lions PR juror, has continued to judge for Adman, YouTube and other award competitions alongside giving lectures at Chulalongkorn, Bangkok and Khon Kaen universities. 

But perhaps more impressive are the changes she made within Brilliant & Million, the award-winning agency she has led as managing director (2009-2016) and CEO (2016-present) which was targeted and acquired by Publicis Groupe two years ago. When the pandemic hit, Sonprasit created new internal communications and workflows while following up with phone calls and care-packages for employees who needed support, then arranged for their earliest possible vaccinations.

Her efforts as a ‘people-based leader’ providing digital training then paid off in business, allowing the agency to connect with clients’ real needs, boasting a 95% retention rate of current accounts. Moreover, she led the agency to an 85% pitch win rate over the past two years picking up new top 10 accounts such as KFC, Samsung, Abbott Nutrition, MG Cars, Kasikorn Bank and others, bringing in more than $3 million in additional revenue.   

Given all that Sonprasit has done in recent years, this 2017 Woman to Watch is not slowing down and returns to this year’s list. 

