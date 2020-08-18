Women to Watch 2020: Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH

Vasuta Agarwal

Senior vice president and managing director APAC

InMobi

India

One needs only to look at Vasuta Agarwal’s steep career growth at InMobi from one of the founding staff to SVP and MD of Asia-Pacific within a span of eight years to see proof of her talent and leadership skills.

Agarwal, who spent more than two years in strategy consulting at McKinsey, joined InMobi in 2012 when she worked closely with the founders to solve early-stage growth challenges across various markets and functions. She then set up the online and inside sales business for InMobi from scratch, growing it five-fold in the span of a year. In her next role role as VP for business development she led the global partner management team, responsible for account management and revenue growth of all key supply-side relationships across North America, LATAM, Europe and Asia Pacific. In some markets the publisher network doubled under her leadership.

Most recently, Agarwal was promoted to MD of Asia-Pacific in April last year, which sees her manage a team of 150 people across 10 offices. Since she took up the role, APAC, which contributes 20-25% of the business’ revenue globally, has emerged as one of the biggest growth markets for InMobi. Under her leadership, the InMobi Group has doubled its investment in personnel, marketing and regional presence across APAC. She has orchestrated several strategic partnerships for the business, including with WPP and Microsoft Advertising (Bing) in India and Unilever/ GroupM in Southeast Asia, and has doubled InMobi’s investment in personnel, marketing and regional presence across APAC

Agarwal is on multiple industry bodies including the Board of Directors of the Mobile Marketing Association and the IAMAI AI/ Big Data committee. She is also a champion of women leadership and initiatives for mentoring young female professionals with Pink Ladder and the SheLeads Annual Summit.