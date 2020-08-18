inmobi

Women to Watch 2020: Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi

From founding staff to leading one of the biggest growth markets for InMobi within eight years, Vasuta Agarwal's career is a steep upward trajectory.

How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam
Oct 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam

CASE STUDY: Working with Moblaze and Inmobi, the company served rich-media ads to mobile users living in upscale apartment buildings, achieving not only a remarkable clickthrough rate but also solid sales increases.

What Southeast Asian marketers can learn from North America to maximise in-app programmatic
Oct 8, 2019
Vasuta Agarwal

What Southeast Asian marketers can learn from North America to maximise in-app programmatic

Lack of understanding, trust and inventory perception may be holding them back.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia