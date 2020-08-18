inmobi
Women to Watch 2020: Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi
From founding staff to leading one of the biggest growth markets for InMobi within eight years, Vasuta Agarwal's career is a steep upward trajectory.
How to leverage programmatic during an uncertain Ramadan
Ramadan Rush is typically a $2.2 trillion opportunity in ASEAN. Will the pandemic change that? InMobi's Rishi Bedi gives marketers a few pointers during these uncertain times.
Why marketers need to embrace ‘Mobile Moments of Truth’
Rapid digitisation has led to massive disruption in the consumer journey. InMobi’s 2020 Mobile Marketing Handbook says marketers need pay heed to ‘Mobile Moments of Truth’.
Your 2020 mobile marketing guide: Top insights from InMobi
What channels should SEA marketers invest in? Is superApps or single-service apps more popular? How are brands achieving personalisation? InMobi’s latest marketing handbook helps identify areas of opportunities in the region.
How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam
CASE STUDY: Working with Moblaze and Inmobi, the company served rich-media ads to mobile users living in upscale apartment buildings, achieving not only a remarkable clickthrough rate but also solid sales increases.
What Southeast Asian marketers can learn from North America to maximise in-app programmatic
Lack of understanding, trust and inventory perception may be holding them back.
