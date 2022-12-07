Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis
40 Under 40 2022: Rohit Dosi, InMobi

A star player in India’s adtech space, Dosi’s understanding of the digital ecosystem helped his team expand from one to 75 countries in the last three years.

40 Under 40 2022: Rohit Dosi, InMobi
Rohit Dosi

Vice president and general manager, Microsoft Advertising Business, India, SEA and META
InMobi 
India

Rohit Dosi has had an inspired 2022, earning a promotion that vaulted him from leading the country’s delivery team to helming strategy and operations for APAC among other feats. In the last three years he made significant business impact as he founded, incubated, and set up a new business unit within the company that has grown four-fold, expanded from one to 75 countries, grown from 15 to over 100 in headcount, and multiplied its business from US$25 million to US$100 million.

Within a span of six years with InMobi—India’s first unicorn startup—Dosi has held five roles within the company. Currently he works in tandem with the chief marketing, digital and data teams to elevate the firm’s digital marketing strategies and executions. During Covid when advertising was among the worst hit and adspend in India declined an estimated 21.5% year-on-year, Dosi focussed on building a sustainable ecosystem and took proactive measures to recession-proof the business.

Under his leadership, the India business grew 200% year-on-year, contributing to 50% of APAC revenues which made it the fastest-growing business unit for InMobi. The IIT-Roorkee and Wharton School alum has helped the firm land its first multi-million-dollar client and multi-year agency deal while strengthening the working relationship with key players such as Microsoft. All this has helped InMobi stand out as a prominent advertising partner in emerging SEA markets.

Colleagues past and present vouch for Dosi’s contributions to the adtech space and his empathetic leadership. Dosi understands that strong teams are not forged overnight, but rather are unified by a common purpose, with persistently upskilled abilities, and a sense of fun and belonging. When he is not leading a raft of key projects, Dosi lets his hair down with a musical gig that transports him to another place. He’s an ace piano player and has performed in several rock concerts around India with professional musicians in the band. 

