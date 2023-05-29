Why the current economic climate presents the perfect time to invest in marketing

Marketing is often viewed as a discretionary expense, making it an easy target for budget cuts during tough economic times. However, reducing marketing spend may not be the best way to weather the storm. In fact, investing in marketing during times of economic uncertainty can help companies maintain a competitive edge, strengthen the brand and ultimately generate pipeline, thus driving business growth.

By taking advantage of cost-effective advertising, focusing on customer gain and retention, and building brand awareness, businesses can come out stronger on the other side of economic uncertainty.

Generate leads and increase visibility

One of the primary benefits of investing in marketing during uncertain times is the ability to generate leads and increase visibility. This can be particularly important for B2B SaaS companies, as they rely heavily on lead generation to drive business growth.

Whether through email marketing, social media advertising or content marketing, campaigns can be highly effective in generating leads and increasing sales. One of the major advantages of campaigns is that they can be highly cost-effective, providing a solid ROI for businesses that invest in them. Effective demand-generation campaigns can significantly impact pipeline growth and business impact, driving more qualified leads and ultimately increasing sales.

For example, email marketing has an average ROI of 4,400 per cent, or $44 for every $1 spent. By creating targeted campaigns highlighting the value and benefits of their solutions, companies, including B2B SaaS businesses, can attract potential customers and build a strong pipeline of leads. Paid media can also be highly cost-effective, with a cost per click (CPC) as low as $0.50 in some cases.

Successful execution of fundamental marketing tactics can be crucial for driving growth. These tactics, including direct and organic search, paid digital advertising, and virtual and in-person events, can account for most marketing-sourced pipeline revenue. While testing new approaches is important, a strong focus on these core tactics can be necessary for sustained success. By prioritising these areas and ensuring their effective execution, businesses can drive growth and generate revenue cost-effectively.

By creating targeted campaigns, businesses can attract potential customers and build a strong pipeline of leads while controlling their costs. With the right strategy and execution, campaigns can be a powerful tool for businesses to grow their revenue and achieve long-term success.

Build brand awareness and expand reach

Investing in marketing can also help companies build brand awareness and establish themselves in the market. By creating a consistent brand identity and messaging, businesses can make themselves more discoverable and recognisable to potential customers. This can lead to increased trust and loyalty among customers and improved recognition and recall of the brand.

Adding to this, marketing can help companies expand their reach to new markets and customers. By investing in marketing, businesses can target new audiences and explore new growth opportunities. This is especially important during times of economic uncertainty, when it's crucial to find new ways to generate revenue and stay competitive.

Adapt to change and focus on retention

Investing in marketing can help companies adapt to changes in the market and consumer behaviour. By staying on top of trends and adjusting their strategies to meet changing customer needs and expectations, businesses can stay ahead of the curve and maintain a competitive edge.

For B2B SaaS companies, in particular, focusing on customer retention is crucial during uncertain times. Acquiring a new customer can be five to 25 times more expensive than retaining an existing one. By investing in marketing to communicate with customers effectively, showcase the value of their solutions, and build stronger relationships with their clients, B2B SaaS companies can improve customer retention rates and position themselves for long-term success.

Invest in marketing automation

When budgets are scrutinised, investing in marketing automation can be a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their marketing efforts and maximise ROI. According to a report by Marketo, companies that use marketing automation to nurture leads see a 451 per cent increase in qualified leads. In addition, a study by Aberdeen Group found that companies that use marketing automation achieve a 53 per cent higher conversion rate from response to qualified lead than non-users.

Marketing automation can also help businesses streamline processes, saving time and resources. By automating repetitive tasks such as email campaigns and lead nurturing, companies can free up resources and provide the ability to focus on higher-level tasks such as strategy and innovation. Additionally, marketing automation can provide valuable data and insights that can inform future marketing strategies and help businesses stay competitive in a constantly changing market.

Overall, the current economic climate presents a unique opportunity for companies to invest in marketing and position themselves for growth in the future. By building brand awareness, generating leads, expanding their reach and adapting to change businesses can drive success even during challenging times.

So if you're looking for ways to stay ahead of the competition and weather the storm, investing in marketing may be the best decision for the company bottom line.

Joanna Reynolds is MD of SaaS marketing firm Bordeaux & Burgundy