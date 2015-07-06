Search
inflation
1 day ago
APAC media prices demonstrate highest inflation rates globally
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite the pandemic, media prices in the region demonstrate buoyancy particularly in digital display and video.
Jul 6, 2015
Nielsen market analysis
Malaysian consumers are among Asia's least confident against a backdrop of inflation and rising costs of living. Hypermarkets and FMCG saw gains while personal-care and houshold brands stuggled. Look to youth and the middle class to drive the market.
Aug 13, 2013
Economy concerns high among Asia-Pacific consumers: GfK
SINGAPORE – Consumers are showing increasing concern over economy-related matters due to the slowdown in a number of Asia-Pacific markets, according to a global survey by GfK.
