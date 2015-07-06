inflation

APAC media prices demonstrate highest inflation rates globally
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite the pandemic, media prices in the region demonstrate buoyancy particularly in digital display and video.

Nielsen market analysis
Jul 6, 2015
Nielsen

Nielsen market analysis

Malaysian consumers are among Asia's least confident against a backdrop of inflation and rising costs of living. Hypermarkets and FMCG saw gains while personal-care and houshold brands stuggled. Look to youth and the middle class to drive the market.

Economy concerns high among Asia-Pacific consumers: GfK
Aug 13, 2013
Sophie Chen

Economy concerns high among Asia-Pacific consumers: GfK

SINGAPORE – Consumers are showing increasing concern over economy-related matters due to the slowdown in a number of Asia-Pacific markets, according to a global survey by GfK.

