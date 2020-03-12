economy
Survival of the thoughtful
As global recession fears rise, IPG Mediabrands' APAC chief shares his thoughts on how to navigate a challenging economic market.
Woo reluctant Malaysian consumers by aggressive brand-building: PHD
Marketers need to innovate to deal with tepid consumer sentiment.
China's 'singledom' trend gives rise to new opportunities
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Solo travel, solo dining and the pet economy are all outgrowths of the "single age", according to a report from WT Intelligence.
Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.
Fast growth fuels trials of new brands in the Philippines
Higher consumption and spread of mobile Internet means Filipino consumers are interacting with brand names like never before.
Asia’s financial crises and recessions
The ’97 crisis better-prepared the region for the global financial crisis in 2008-09.
