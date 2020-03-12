economy

Survival of the thoughtful
Mar 12, 2020
Leigh Terry

Survival of the thoughtful

As global recession fears rise, IPG Mediabrands' APAC chief shares his thoughts on how to navigate a challenging economic market.

Woo reluctant Malaysian consumers by aggressive brand-building: PHD
Dec 10, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

Woo reluctant Malaysian consumers by aggressive brand-building: PHD

Marketers need to innovate to deal with tepid consumer sentiment.

China's 'singledom' trend gives rise to new opportunities
Sep 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

China's 'singledom' trend gives rise to new opportunities

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Solo travel, solo dining and the pet economy are all outgrowths of the "single age", according to a report from WT Intelligence.

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Aug 28, 2019
Barry Lustig

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands

Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.

Fast growth fuels trials of new brands in the Philippines
Jul 15, 2019
Nielsen

Fast growth fuels trials of new brands in the Philippines

Higher consumption and spread of mobile Internet means Filipino consumers are interacting with brand names like never before.

Asia’s financial crises and recessions
Oct 17, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Asia’s financial crises and recessions

The ’97 crisis better-prepared the region for the global financial crisis in 2008-09.

