22 hours ago

What is the biggest enemy of creativity?

GLOBAL SPOT SURVEY: Campaign wants to know from readers worldwide which issue affects creativity the most. The results will be explored in an upcoming global series.

What is the biggest enemy of creativity?

What is the biggest enemy of creativity?

Campaign wants to know. Take our super quick one-answer survey with industry colleages around the world. 

 

We'll be following up to explore the issues in-depth in an upcoming global series as Campaign takes aim at key industry issues that affect creative work. 

Is creativity hindered by the overarching need to drive profit and pure performance? Is there too much insistence on tying in social purpose regardless of the nature of the work? Is a lack of diverse creative talent and inclusive teams limiting creative possibilities?  Is technology and data dominating the creative process to its detriment?

Let us know. Help us fight the enemies of creativity. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

