Campaign asks: How comfortable are you working on fossil-fuel accounts?

It’s not news that agency talent are prioritising culture and values more so than ever. This could refer to internal values such as DEI, work-life balance, equitable salaries, and mental health support. But one area that often gets left out of the conversation is values in relation to the clients an agency decides to take on.

When an agency takes on a ‘problematic’ client that runs counter to the values of talent (and often those of the agency itself), are there internal processes to support employees? Do employees feel safe voicing out?

Campaign Asia-Pacific ran a story yesterday (January 25) about the prevalence of agencies that continue to work with fossil-fuel clients despite evidence that this industry is responsible for nearly three-quarters of global carbon pollution. In the next part of this article series, we’d like to explore the implication the fossil-fuel industry has on agency talent.

Whether or not you work in an agency that has fossil-fuel clients, we’d like to hear from you. Please take our quick anonymous survey, which includes moslty multiple-choice questions.