We Are Social launches AR-focused agency

We Are Social is launching an AR-focused performance marketing agency that aims to produce campaigns at scale for global brands.

The agency, called Make My Day, will focus on helping marketers realise the “full potential of AR”. Among its goals are helping clients produce content using the technology, from one-off executions to multi-platform campaigns – as well as linking its approach to AR with Snap’s roster of performance and brand marketing partners through an official partnership.

Make My Day will also offer brands strategic advice on how to utilise AR functions, such as exploring how they can enhance consumer engagement, experience and ecommerce strategy.

Jim Coleman, UK chief executive at We Are Social, said: “After video, AR is the fastest growing digital format, so we know that it will have a transformative effect on the entire marketing ecosystem.”

Will Scougal, former global director of creative strategy at Snap, will front the new division and report to Coleman.

Mark Carroll, previously creative strategy lead at Pinterest, is also joining Make My Day as co-founder and strategy director and will report to Scougal.

Scougal ended a seven-year run at Snap in March. In his last role, which lasted for just over three years, he was global director of creative strategy.

During his wider stint at Snap, he was responsible for helping the company launch its Vertical Video, Snap Stories and AR offerings globally, in addition to scaling the platform’s EMEA-based commercial strategy.

Coleman added: “Will is one the world’s best when it comes to advising brands on how to use AR, so Make My Day has the potential to truly disrupt the advertising industry. Over the last few years, we’ve seen growing demand for AR from our clients in the social space – and of course, as technology improves across platforms, the format is only going to get better.”



Make My Day will be based in We Are Social’s London office, located in Finsbury Square. It will have access to the agency’s UK-based team of 250 social experts, across departments such as creative, design and production.



Scougal said: “The AR audience is one of the most engaged on mobile and we focus singularly on using AR to connect brands with people in meaningful ways, through the experience itself and the results it delivers.

“We Are Social is the ideal fit for us as a partner. Being able to tap into the team’s talent–and learn from Jim and others that have already been on this journey–is a huge benefit for us as an ambitious startup.”