Advertising Digital News
Arvind Hickman
Dec 2, 2022

Wavemaker makes inclusive and carbon reduction planning standard

GroupM agency says the move is an 'industry first'.

Wavemaker makes inclusive and carbon reduction planning standard

Wavemaker will apply Group M’s carbon calculator and inclusive planning to all client media plans unless they opt out, in what the agency claims is an industry first.

The agency, which has more than 100 clients including Nationwide, Morrisons and Viacom, will optimise media plans with the carbon calculator and inclusivity unless clients opt out.

The aim of the initiative is to provide clients with diverse audience insights and help them reduce carbon emissions.

Group M’s carbon calculator, which is used across sister agencies including Mediacom and Mindshare, advises clients on which channels – and, eventually, media vendors – are causing the most carbon emissions, in an effort to slash advertising's carbon footprint. It then suggests how clients can reduce the carbon footprint from advertising. 

Wavemaker’s inclusive planning initiative aims to help clients reach diverse audiences from the outset of a plan, rather than as an afterthought.

“When it feels like the world is lurching from crisis to crisis at unprecedented speed, it’s easy to default to short-term thinking and let the urgent get in the way of the important,” Wavemaker UK chief executive Kelly Parker said.

“Applying this positive impact lens to our work is not just a moral imperative, it also drives results. We’re already seeing huge paybacks for clients who’ve championed inclusive planning or invested in our eco-effectiveness model to minimise carbon impact without compromising sales. We hope that by making them the default standard, we make it easier for our clients to play their part.”

One of the clients that Parker refers to is Nationwide, which has previously worked on high profile campaigns that tackle racism in football.

Nationwide’s head of media Chris Ladd said that it was “vital that our media activity is optimised to ensure minimal impact on the environment”.

He added: “We’re proud that as pioneers of inclusive planning, we’ve been able to work with Wavemaker to enhance our planning processes, resulting in significant investment to communicate more with diverse audiences.  

“The commercial opportunity with these audiences is vast and we are seeing improved business outcomes as a result. Most importantly however, inclusivity is now baked into our advertising strategy, not an add-on. I’m very proud to see Wavemaker galvanising others in the industry to follow suit.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration
Oct 5, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising ...

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Women to Watch 2022: Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker
Nov 21, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker

Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO
Jan 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Wavemaker names Jose Campon China CEO

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
5 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.