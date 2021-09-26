Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
20 hours ago

WarnerMedia consolidates six Asia offices with Singapore hub

Media giant houses 300 people in the new hub that consolidates the operations of legacy businesses including Warner Bros, HBO and Turner and will serve as the region HQ for its streaming service HBO Max.

Building on the restructuring of its Asia business announced in November 2020 and the appointment of Clement Schwebig to lead this recast business, WarnerMedia has opened a hub in Singapore. This new facility, which employs 300 people--with more people being hired currently--integrates six offices in the region (four in Singapore and two in Hong Kong) and consolidates the presence of multiple businesses including Warner Bros, HBO and Turner. 

In addition, WarnerMedia expects to substantially increase additional roles in Singapore in the coming years, including those in the technology field as the company increases focus on its direct-to-consumer streaming business led by Amit Malhotra, managing director for HBO Max in Southeast Asia, India and Korea. The streaming service's Asia headquarters will be at this hub. 

Clement Schwebig and Amit Malhotra

WarnerMedia did not indicate if there were any job redundancies as a result of this consolidation in APAC and the opening of this 40,000 square foot facility across two floors at Solaris in Fusionopolis, the city state’s media and tech business park. 

“As we get ready to launch HBO Max in our first Asian markets, we’ll build on WarnerMedia’s legacy of incredible stories and introduce a brand-new streaming experience for our fans in the region,” Malhotra said. “Our new office space in Singapore as a regional HQ will be the perfect backdrop for the innovative work to be done in the lead up to our launch.” 

“Here in Singapore, we have long supported a sizeable ecosystem for the entertainment, broadcast, production and licensing industries," added Schwebig. "From our new Singapore hub, we will continue with our ambitious plans for the region.”

The hub was opened on September 24, 2021 by Singapore’s minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and was joined by Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

