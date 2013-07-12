warner bros
WarnerMedia consolidates six Asia offices with Singapore hub
Media giant houses 300 people in the new hub that consolidates the operations of legacy businesses including Warner Bros, HBO and Turner and will serve as the region HQ for its streaming service HBO Max.
CASE STUDY: How Bulla Dairy Foods used Oz to sell ice cream in Oz
When the budget precluded the kind of campaign that would be necessary to create positive brand associations from scratch, Bulla Dairy Foods and The Bridge found the warm feelings they wanted in a classic Warner Bros movie-musical.
IPG Mediabrands Taiwan hires Samuel Hsu as senior media investment director
TAIPEI - IPG Mediabrands Taiwan has appointed Samuel Hsu from Yahoo Taiwan as its senior media investment director.
London Advertising global competition offers US$155,000 for new digital agency startup
GLOBAL - London Advertising, with the support of the UK government, is launching a new initiative for young and hungry digital talent, offering US$155,000 (£100,000) in startup funds to set up a new global digital agency under its wings.
Warner Bros adds movie service to Facebook
GLOBAL - Warner Bros has become the first major studio to launch an online film rental service on Facebook, enabling users to watch a film within the social network site for US$3 or 30 Facebook credits.
NowTV interactive quiz show ATM becomes talk of the town
HONG KONG - NowTV channel 101 has launched an interactive quiz TV show titled 'ATM', hosted by Hong Kong Cantonpop rap duo FAMA, Icy Wong and Key Man.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins