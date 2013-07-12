warner bros

WarnerMedia consolidates six Asia offices with Singapore hub
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WarnerMedia consolidates six Asia offices with Singapore hub

Media giant houses 300 people in the new hub that consolidates the operations of legacy businesses including Warner Bros, HBO and Turner and will serve as the region HQ for its streaming service HBO Max.

CASE STUDY: How Bulla Dairy Foods used Oz to sell ice cream in Oz
Jul 12, 2013
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: How Bulla Dairy Foods used Oz to sell ice cream in Oz

When the budget precluded the kind of campaign that would be necessary to create positive brand associations from scratch, Bulla Dairy Foods and The Bridge found the warm feelings they wanted in a classic Warner Bros movie-musical.

IPG Mediabrands Taiwan hires Samuel Hsu as senior media investment director
Jul 9, 2013
Benjamin Li

IPG Mediabrands Taiwan hires Samuel Hsu as senior media investment director

TAIPEI - IPG Mediabrands Taiwan has appointed Samuel Hsu from Yahoo Taiwan as its senior media investment director.

London Advertising global competition offers US$155,000 for new digital agency startup
Jul 10, 2012
Benjamin Li

London Advertising global competition offers US$155,000 for new digital agency startup

GLOBAL - London Advertising, with the support of the UK government, is launching a new initiative for young and hungry digital talent, offering US$155,000 (£100,000) in startup funds to set up a new global digital agency under its wings.

Warner Bros adds movie service to Facebook
Mar 9, 2011
Katherine Levy

Warner Bros adds movie service to Facebook

GLOBAL - Warner Bros has become the first major studio to launch an online film rental service on Facebook, enabling users to watch a film within the social network site for US$3 or 30 Facebook credits.

NowTV interactive quiz show ATM becomes talk of the town
Feb 22, 2011
Benjamin Li

NowTV interactive quiz show ATM becomes talk of the town

HONG KONG - NowTV channel 101 has launched an interactive quiz TV show titled 'ATM', hosted by Hong Kong Cantonpop rap duo FAMA, Icy Wong and Key Man.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

1 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

2 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

5 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

6 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations