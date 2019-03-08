turner
WarnerMedia consolidates six Asia offices with Singapore hub
Media giant houses 300 people in the new hub that consolidates the operations of legacy businesses including Warner Bros, HBO and Turner and will serve as the region HQ for its streaming service HBO Max.
Empowerpuff, girls: Turner's trio celebrates IWD
Cartoon Network marks International Womens Day by launching a campaign involving its longtime stars the Powerpuff Girls.
Photos: Cartoon Network's 'Move it Movement' in KL
Turner and AIA Vitality welcomed more than 8,500 people at a character-studded wellness event last weekend.
TV's complicated future: Casbaa 2014
HONG KONG - The debate of quantity versus quality, and which is more valuable, is a philosophical question you might not expect to play out in the TV arena.
Steve Marcopoto to step down from Turner
HONG KONG - Steve Marcopoto will be stepping down as president and managing director of Turner International Asia-Pacific at the end of his contract this December, ending a 15-year career with the company.
IPG Mediabrands Taiwan hires Samuel Hsu as senior media investment director
TAIPEI - IPG Mediabrands Taiwan has appointed Samuel Hsu from Yahoo Taiwan as its senior media investment director.
