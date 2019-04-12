hbo

WarnerMedia consolidates six Asia offices with Singapore hub
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WarnerMedia consolidates six Asia offices with Singapore hub

Media giant houses 300 people in the new hub that consolidates the operations of legacy businesses including Warner Bros, HBO and Turner and will serve as the region HQ for its streaming service HBO Max.

Game of Ads: Lavish activations abound as GoT returns
Apr 12, 2019
Olivia Parker

Game of Ads: Lavish activations abound as GoT returns

Is DDB and Foxtel's 2,000 square metre virtual graveyard built to 'honour' late Game of Thrones characters excessive? Exceptionally so—but it's all in the spirit of the unbridled hype surrounding the final season of the HBO series.

Samsung makes people forget TV, using TV
Dec 20, 2017
Ad Nut

Samsung makes people forget TV, using TV

Digital hypnosis is the centrepiece of the company’s latest campaign, in conjunction with HBO.

Kit recites 'Tyger' in global ad for Infiniti's Q60
Aug 2, 2016
Ad Nut

Kit recites 'Tyger' in global ad for Infiniti's Q60

The Hong Kong-headquartered auto brand brings a touch of poetry to a TVC starring Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington.

HBO Asia's glitzy Serangoon Road-themed CASBAA cocktails
Oct 29, 2013
Emily Tan

HBO Asia's glitzy Serangoon Road-themed CASBAA cocktails

HONG KONG -CASBAA Convention 2013 delegates were hosted in style at HBO Asia's Serangoon Night-themed party. Held at The Parlour and Champagne Room at the Hullet House Hotel, event highlights included a live band and molecular gastronomy canapes by two-Michelin star chef, Alvin Leung.

HBO GO comes to Asia, Hong Kong's now TV first to launch
Nov 1, 2012
Staff Reporters

HBO GO comes to Asia, Hong Kong's now TV first to launch

HONG KONG - HBO is set to debut its HBO GO internet streaming service in Asia via local pay-TV provider now TV, giving subscribers mobile access to "Game of Thrones", "The Newsroom", "True Blood" and other popular programmes with only a 12-hour delay after the shows air in North America.

