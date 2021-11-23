Media News
Ben Bold
15 hours ago

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Review, which covers group brands including VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat, will kick off in 2022. PHD's contract expires in 2023.

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Volkswagen is reviewing its global media planning and buying account – spanning brands including VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat – which is currently held by PHD.

The Germany-based automotive giant spent around 1.5bn euros on its flagship VW brand alone in 2020. The media review – which was first reported in the German HorizonT – is part of a statutory process, with Omnicom-owned PHD's contract set to expire at the end of 2023. The previous global review lasted a year.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen confirmed the news, and issued Campaign a statement, which said: "In the coming year, there will be a regular tender for the Volkswagen Group's media agency contract, which has been in place since 2016 and runs until the end of 2023.

"This will be the responsibility of Jason Lusty, who has taken over group marketing in addition to brand and marketing strategy. We ask for your understanding that we are not providing any further details."

PHD was appointed in 2016 – taking over the account in 2017 – clinching Volkswagen Group's then-estimated $3bn business (£2.35bn).

It was understood at the time that Volkswagen wanted a greater emphasis on digital and programmatic from PHD.

Before appointing PHD in 2016, Volkswagen Group had used WPP's MediaCom since 1998. PHD already had a relationship with the automotive firm, handling its luxury brands Bentley and Porsche globally and Seat in the UK.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

2 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

4 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

5 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

6 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

7 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Why does workplace harassment often go unreported?

9 'You know how he is': Why workplace sexual harassment goes unreported

Edelman: ‘We will do more—not less—climate change work’

10 Edelman: ‘We will do more—not less—climate change work’

Related Articles

L’Oreal expands Wavemaker's global media remit
Media
Aug 11, 2021
Arvind Hickman

L’Oreal expands Wavemaker's global media remit

Google consolidates global media account with WPP's Essence without a pitch
Digital
Nov 17, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Google consolidates global media account with WPP's ...

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media account with MediaCom
Media
Sep 28, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media ...

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated global media account
Media
Oct 20, 2021
Ben Bold

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated ...

Just Published

Decoding Creativity x Effectiveness: In conversation with Ian Mackenzie
Advertising
1 hour ago
Spikes Asia

Decoding Creativity x Effectiveness: In conversation...

Spikes Asia talks to the chief creative officer about the Creative eCommerce Spike-winning campaign, 'Publicly Traded'.

BBH China wrests Mini's integrated, creative business from Anomaly after just 15 months
Advertising
5 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

BBH China wrests Mini's integrated, creative ...

BMW's premium compact car brand has enlisted the Publicis shop on a five-year contract.

Eli Lilly moves global media brief to Zenith after nearly 20 years with OMD
Media
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Eli Lilly moves global media brief to Zenith after ...

The review concludes a two-decade relationship between OMD and the pharmaceutical giant.

Travel adspend recovery stalled until 2023 despite 36% boost next year
Marketing
15 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Travel adspend recovery stalled until 2023 despite ...

Domestic holidays are expected to remain popular, while business travel has been slower to bounce back, the report by Zenith says.