Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account
8 hours ago
Ben Bold

Review, which covers group brands including VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat, will kick off in 2022. PHD's contract expires in 2023.

Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia
Jan 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Agency will oversee offline media remit for e-commerce platform.

Moët Hennessy Diageo hires W Asia
Oct 26, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency will handle communications strategy for key brands in Singapore.

Microsoft hires Publicis Media for e-retail work
Aug 14, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency will take on account in seven APAC markets.

Text100 wins Rolls-Royce in SEA
Aug 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency will develop the company’s digital presence.

Geometry Global wins Coleman in Japan
Jul 11, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency appointed to lead brand strategy for outdoor equipment maker

