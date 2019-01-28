Search
8 hours ago
Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account
Review, which covers group brands including VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat, will kick off in 2022. PHD's contract expires in 2023.
Jan 28, 2019
Bukalapak hires PHD Indonesia
Agency will oversee offline media remit for e-commerce platform.
Oct 26, 2017
Moët Hennessy Diageo hires W Asia
Agency will handle communications strategy for key brands in Singapore.
Aug 14, 2017
Microsoft hires Publicis Media for e-retail work
Agency will take on account in seven APAC markets.
Aug 10, 2017
Text100 wins Rolls-Royce in SEA
Agency will develop the company’s digital presence.
Jul 11, 2017
Geometry Global wins Coleman in Japan
Agency appointed to lead brand strategy for outdoor equipment maker
