volkswagen group
8 hours ago
Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account
Review, which covers group brands including VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat, will kick off in 2022. PHD's contract expires in 2023.
Jun 24, 2013
Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane
HONG KONG - Campaign recently visited the Lamborghini showroom in Wan Chai, unfortunately not for a test-drive, but to talk to Josephine Lee, the brand's marketing general manager for Hong Kong and Guangzhou.
