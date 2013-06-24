volkswagen group

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account
8 hours ago
Ben Bold

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Review, which covers group brands including VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat, will kick off in 2022. PHD's contract expires in 2023.

Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane
Jun 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane

HONG KONG - Campaign recently visited the Lamborghini showroom in Wan Chai, unfortunately not for a test-drive, but to talk to Josephine Lee, the brand's marketing general manager for Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Agency of the Year 2021

2 Agency of the Year shortlists released

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

3 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

4 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

5 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

6 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

7 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

9 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu

10 40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu