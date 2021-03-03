Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Danielle Jin, Visa's VP and head of marketing for Greater China, has been appointed as the company's head of marketing for Asia-Pacific, effective March 1, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed.

Jin, a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2020 Women to Watch, will be SVP and head of marketing for APAC, taking over from Frederique Covington Corbett, who was named SVP of global brand strategy and planning in December. Covington confirmed the news to Campaign.

According to an internal memo obtained by Campaign, Jin will be based in Singapore and will join the Brand and Marketing Leadership Team and the Asia Pacific Leadership Team. She will oversee Visa's brand and marketing strategies in the region across Project North Star, brand marketing, product marketing and client marketing. This encompasses seven clusters and 17 countries and regions. She will report to both Lynne Biggar, Visa's CMO, and Chris Clark, its APAC president.

Jin has been in her Greater China role since joining Visa in 2016.

In this role, she has led a high-performing marketing function with a strong focus on data-driven marketing approaches, supporting business growth in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the memo, which is signed by Biggar and Clark. "She transformed the marketing organization structure to drive unique delivery of the B2B2C marketing model, building team capabilities across consumer marketing, client marketing and merchant marketing," the memo says. "She also led the AP centre of Excellence for Cross-Border strategy and campaign development and was responsible for strategy, creative and delivery across all AP markets."

Frederique Covington Corbett



Jin's CV includes marketing and strategy leadership roles in Asia and the US at PepsiCo, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, McKinsey & Company and Unilever.

Pending her relocation with her family to Singapore, she will continue to lead the Greater China marketing team from Shanghai as she transitions into her new role, the memo says.