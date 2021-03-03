Marketing News
Minnie Wang
19 hours ago

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Danielle Jin will take over the position left open by the promotion of Frederique Covington Corbett to a global role.

Danielle Jin
Danielle Jin

Danielle Jin, Visa's VP and head of marketing for Greater China, has been appointed as the company's head of marketing for Asia-Pacific, effective March 1, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed. 

Jin, a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2020 Women to Watch, will be SVP and head of marketing for APAC, taking over from Frederique Covington Corbett, who was named SVP of global brand strategy and planning in December. Covington confirmed the news to Campaign.

According to an internal memo obtained by Campaign, Jin will be based in Singapore and will join the Brand and Marketing Leadership Team and the Asia Pacific Leadership Team. She will oversee Visa's brand and marketing strategies in the region across Project North Star, brand marketing, product marketing and client marketing. This encompasses seven clusters and 17 countries and regions. She will report to both Lynne Biggar, Visa's CMO, and Chris Clark, its APAC president.

Jin has been in her Greater China role since joining Visa in 2016.

In this role, she has led a high-performing marketing function with a strong focus on data-driven marketing approaches, supporting business growth in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the memo, which is signed by Biggar and Clark. "She transformed the marketing organization structure to drive unique delivery of the B2B2C marketing model, building team capabilities across consumer marketing, client marketing and merchant marketing," the memo says. "She also led the AP centre of Excellence for Cross-Border strategy and campaign development and was responsible for strategy, creative and delivery across all AP markets."

Frederique Covington Corbett


Jin's CV includes marketing and strategy leadership roles in Asia and the US at PepsiCo, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, McKinsey & Company and Unilever.

Pending her relocation with her family to Singapore, she will continue to lead the Greater China marketing team from Shanghai as she transitions into her new role, the memo says.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

2 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

4 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

8 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

9 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

10 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Related Articles

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role
News
Dec 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Frederique Covington Corbett, Visa
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Frederique Covington ...

Women to Watch 2020: Danielle Jin, Visa
Marketing
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Danielle Jin, Visa

One-word answers with Visa CMO Lynne Biggar
Analysis
Oct 14, 2019
Lindsay Stein

One-word answers with Visa CMO Lynne Biggar

Just Published

PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition
PR
39 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition

Open to HK agency employees of 30 years of age or younger, the competition will provide budding professionals a chance to shine on the global Cannes stage.

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers
Digital
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with ...

The tech giant dropped a bombshell on Wednesday with massive implications for independent ad tech.

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Find out who won 293 Grand Prix, gold, silver and bronze awards.

Samsung upcycles handsets to support fight against wildlife poaching
Advertising
9 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Samsung upcycles handsets to support fight against ...

Live feeds will be streamed from the Balule Nature Reserve in South Africa.