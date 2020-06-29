frederique covington corbett

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Frederique Covington Corbett, Visa
While Visa's CMO had a gush of high-decibel marketing activities before the pandemic, she's quickly evolved her capabilities to be an empathetic leader since.

ASIA-PACIFIC - Frederique Covington Corbett, central marketing organisation leader for Microsoft Asia-Pacific will be leaving tomorrow (Friday) to join Twitter as its first international marketing director for MENA and APAC.

SINGAPORE - The industry has to start treating cultural knowledge as a professional competency, said Frederique Covington Corbett, Microsoft’s central market organisation lead for Asia-Pacific, in a seminar on the first day of Spikes Asia 2012.

