Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Frederique Covington Corbett, Visa
While Visa's CMO had a gush of high-decibel marketing activities before the pandemic, she's quickly evolved her capabilities to be an empathetic leader since.
Microsoft's Frederique Covington Corbett to head marketing at Twitter APAC
ASIA-PACIFIC - Frederique Covington Corbett, central marketing organisation leader for Microsoft Asia-Pacific will be leaving tomorrow (Friday) to join Twitter as its first international marketing director for MENA and APAC.
Microsoft promotes cultural expertise as part of new go-to-market strategy
SINGAPORE - The industry has to start treating cultural knowledge as a professional competency, said Frederique Covington Corbett, Microsoft’s central market organisation lead for Asia-Pacific, in a seminar on the first day of Spikes Asia 2012.
