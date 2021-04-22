Marketing News
Diana Bradley
22 hours ago

Vans hires Kristin Harrer as global CMO

Harrer moves to the footwear and apparel brand from Dollar Shave Club.

Vans has hired Kristin Harrer as global CMO, effective on Wednesday.

Harrer is reporting to global brand president Doug Palladini and leading the footwear, apparel and accessories brand's global marketing and creative teams.

She is responsible for developing the brand's vision and strategy and driving global planning, creative development and execution of marketing across retail, brand and digital. Harrer is also working to ensure Vans' ability to "generate brand heat and create demand for the brand with existing and potential fans around the world," Vans said in a statement.

Harrer was most recently Dollar Shave Club's CMO, leading core marketing functions including integrated go-to-market, creative, design, insights and media. Vans' PR partner is FleishmanHillard.

Earlier in her career, she was senior director and head of mobile brand marketing in North America for Samsung Electronics America and Nike's insights director for global consumer knowledge.

Vans products are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. The VF Corporation brand has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership shops.

Harrer was not immediately available for comment.

Source:
Campaign US

