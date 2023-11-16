Nike appoints new CMO as ‘DJ’ van Hameren retires

Nike has welcomed former marketer Nicole Hubbard Graham back into its fold after two years' absence, appointing her chief marketing officer.

Hubbard Graham succeeds 31-year Nike veteran and former Olympian Dirk-Jan ("DJ") van Hameren, who has decided to retire next summer.

She takes on the role on 2 January next year, leading Nike's global marketing team and all aspects of the giant's marketing output.

Hubbard Graham will report to Heidi O'Neill, Nike's president, consumer, product and brand.

She left Nike in 2021 after 17 years at the sportswear business both in the US and Europe, departing to co-found brand and creative agency Adopt.

Before her departure from Nike, Hubbard Graham spent her latter two years as vice-president global categories and consumer direct brand marketing. Previous roles included heading global basketball marketing, working in London as senior director UK and Ireland brand marketing, and in Amsterdam as senior director of Northern Europe brand marketing.

Meanwhile, Van Hameren joined Nike in 1992 as a communications specialist, rising to become European brand marketing operations director, heading events in the early 2000s. He was appointed vice-president brand management for Western Europe in 2009. In 2018, he was appointed to his current role. Before joining Nike, he was a professional track cyclist.

The marketing changes come in the midst of a senior reshuffle. Among the new appointments are that of chief design officer John Hoke to chief innovation officer. He is being succeeded by designer Martin Lotti. Muge Erdirik Dogan has been appointed chief technology officer.

O'Neill said: "Innovation, design and storytelling have always been the heart and soul of Nike. These leadership changes enable us to obsess further our unparalleled innovation, product, design and storytelling to reimagine sport for the next generation of athletes.

"Together, these leaders will deliver new levels of performance, style and breakthrough storytelling for consumers around the world.

"I'd like to thank DJ for his dedication and commitment to Nike for the past 31 years. His vision and leadership will serve many generations to come. I am proud of the work he has done to help make Nike the leader it is."