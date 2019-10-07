vans

Vans pulls pro-Hong Kong design from competition
Oct 7, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

It is the latest fashion brand to become unwittingly embroiled in the Hong Kong protests.

Vans' 'Girls Skate India' campaign follows athletes battling cultural expectations
Mar 6, 2018
Oliver McAteer

The brand opted for longform video to bring its International Women's Day work to life.

Vans' Nick Street talks content, culture and adapting to Asian sensibilities
Feb 26, 2015
David Blecken

THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Campaign Asia-Pacific spoke to Nick Street, Vans' Hong Kong-based regional marketing director, about his efforts to grow the brand alongside emerging subcultures and hands-on approach to content creation.

