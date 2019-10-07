Search
Oct 7, 2019
Vans pulls pro-Hong Kong design from competition
It is the latest fashion brand to become unwittingly embroiled in the Hong Kong protests.
Mar 6, 2018
Vans' 'Girls Skate India' campaign follows athletes battling cultural expectations
The brand opted for longform video to bring its International Women's Day work to life.
Feb 26, 2015
Vans' Nick Street talks content, culture and adapting to Asian sensibilities
THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Campaign Asia-Pacific spoke to Nick Street, Vans' Hong Kong-based regional marketing director, about his efforts to grow the brand alongside emerging subcultures and hands-on approach to content creation.
