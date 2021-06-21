Digital Marketing The Work
Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

Vans gets to the heart of skateboarding ahead of 2020 Olympics

The campaign, in partnership with Skateistan, stars skateboard stars Tony Hawk, Lizzie Armanto, Pedro Barros and Yann Horowitz.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, but its origins run deep in the youth culture of local communities.

To mark the occasion, Vans partnered with international nonprofit Skateistan for the campaign “No Matter How Big Skateboarding Gets, Never Forget Where it Starts,” which launched on Go Skateboarding Day (June 21). 

The campaign stars skateboarding legend and Skateistan ambassador Tony Hawk, Olympic skaters Lizzie Armanto and Pedro Barros and professional skater Yann Horowitz, who highlight the skateparks, backyard pools and communities that made skateboarding what it is today.

The spot shows children using skateboarding to express themselves around the world. 

“Skateistan is an organisation that uplifts kids in communities that may not have the infrastructure for a skate community or creative community in general,” Horowitz explains in the spot. “They give kids a hot meal, a skate lesson and the inspiration to learn through movement and community and love.”

Through August 31, Vans fans can build their own Vans Skate Classic custom sneakers with $10 from every pair sold (up to $200,000), benefitting Tides Foundation, a public charity and fiscal sponsor, to help Skateistan bring resources to local skate communities around the world.

People can also donate at Vans.com/skateistan and Vans.com/customs. Each campaign ambassador also developed their own Customs "recipe" to inspire fans to get creative with their designs.

“Our goal is to raise awareness on the benefits that skateboarding brings to youth culture: from enabling creativity, supporting physical and mental well-being, driving inclusivity and most importantly building community, where skateboarding literally starts,” Bobby Gascon, Vans global director of action sports, told Campaign US.

Partnering with Vans will help Skateistan “provide art-based education through innovative programs that focus on youth empowerment and diversity,” especially for children with low-income backgrounds, Gascon added. “Together we give children the opportunity to become future leaders for a better world.”

For Skateistan founder Oliver Percovich, the campaign reflects the nonprofit's mission to empower children around the world through skateboarding.

”To me, skateboarding is all about community,” Percovic said. “That’s what we’re building through our Skate Schools in Afghanistan, Cambodia and South Africa and this campaign really gets to the heart of what skateboarding is all about.”

Source:
Campaign US
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

5 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

7 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Related Articles

Vans hires Kristin Harrer as global CMO
Marketing
Apr 23, 2021
Diana Bradley

Vans hires Kristin Harrer as global CMO

Should brands skip the Tokyo Olympics and think Paris 2024?
Advertising
May 19, 2021
Victoria Chew

Should brands skip the Tokyo Olympics and think ...

Olympics goes virtual in bid to capture esports audience
Digital
Apr 25, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Olympics goes virtual in bid to capture esports ...

Olympic athletes battle kaiju representing societal pressure in SK-II series
Advertising
May 3, 2021
Ad Nut

Olympic athletes battle kaiju representing societal ...

Just Published

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here
Advertising
14 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the ...

To mark the 30th anniversary of Ogilvy opening its first office in Mainland China, the long-standing CEO takes Campaign China on a journey through its past, and discusses its outlook for the future.

KFC remains unapologetic about its bunless chicken 'sandwiches'
News
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

KFC remains unapologetic about its bunless chicken ...

The brand doubles and triples down on decadence in a new campaign from The Secret Little Agency.

Alibaba lights Olympic marketing campaign
News
17 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Alibaba lights Olympic marketing campaign

Alibaba CMO Chris Tung tells us about the company’s marketing campaign, as well as its technological support for the Tokyo games and the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Ogilvy Pakistan won a Grand Prix and DDB Mudra, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and DDB New Zealand added golds as Cannes Lions released its second batch of 2021 winners late Tuesday. See all the APAC winners here.