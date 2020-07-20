olympics

Airbnb celebrates Olympic spirit in virtual festival
Jul 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Airbnb celebrates Olympic spirit in virtual festival

Five-day event is in partnership with IOC and IPC.

'An avalanche that can't be controlled': IOC urged to rethink Olympics protest ban
Jun 15, 2020
Arvind Hickman

'An avalanche that can't be controlled': IOC urged to rethink Olympics protest ban

Other sporting bodies have already removed sanctions relating to protests.

'An avalanche that can't be controlled': IOC urged to rethink Olympics protest ban
Jun 11, 2020
Arvind Hickman

'An avalanche that can't be controlled': IOC urged to rethink Olympics protest ban

Other sporting bodies have already removed sanctions relating to protests.

Olympics postponed, but opportunities for marketers wide open
Mar 26, 2020
Brian Wieser

Olympics postponed, but opportunities for marketers wide open

"On its face, there are no direct substitutes for the Olympics; however..."

Tokyo Olympics 2020 partners praise postponement call; kickstart contingency plans
Mar 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Tokyo Olympics 2020 partners praise postponement call; kickstart contingency plans

Sponsors have been contingency-planning for some time, and remain committed to delivering a "successful and safe" event in 2021.

Tokyo Olympics postponed; ramifications will be 'immense'
Mar 24, 2020
Staff Reporters

Tokyo Olympics postponed; ramifications will be 'immense'

One of the most important events on the advertising calendar will be postponed, Japan's Prime Minister and the IOC confirmed on Tuesday.

