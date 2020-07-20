Search
olympics
Jul 20, 2020
Airbnb celebrates Olympic spirit in virtual festival
Five-day event is in partnership with IOC and IPC.
Jun 15, 2020
'An avalanche that can't be controlled': IOC urged to rethink Olympics protest ban
Other sporting bodies have already removed sanctions relating to protests.
Jun 11, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Olympics postponed, but opportunities for marketers wide open
"On its face, there are no direct substitutes for the Olympics; however..."
Mar 25, 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020 partners praise postponement call; kickstart contingency plans
Sponsors have been contingency-planning for some time, and remain committed to delivering a "successful and safe" event in 2021.
Mar 24, 2020
Tokyo Olympics postponed; ramifications will be 'immense'
One of the most important events on the advertising calendar will be postponed, Japan's Prime Minister and the IOC confirmed on Tuesday.
