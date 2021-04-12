Unilever snack brand names talking squirrel as 'CEO'

Ad Nut has long lamented that more brands should hire members of squirrelkind to star in their ads. After all, Ad Nut's ilk are more photogenic and charismatic than most other animals (especially the murderous beasts so popular with ad creators)—not to mention more resourceful and intelligent.

Now, as reported by Campaign UK, a Unilever-owned brand has gone Ad Nut one better by installing a squirrel as its CEO. The glass ceiling-breaking relative of Ad Nut stars in a new UK campaign for Graze, which bills itself as a 'healthier' snack brand.

The £5 million campaign, by Adam & Eve/DDB, represents a significant increase in the brand’s media spend as it aims to increase brand awareness by reaching 40 million shoppers and 80% of adults.

The brand will surely achieve those goals and more, thanks to its wise and equity-minded move. Ad Nut salutes Graze's attractive and clever new CEO (you're an inspiration!) and compliments the agency for accurately portraying the squirrel as the smartest creature in any given room.

The above ad will now be enshrined in Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, which has not had a new member in quite some time.

And now, Ad Nut is off to talk to the powers that be about a C-level title and a commensurate pay increase.