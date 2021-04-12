Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Unilever snack brand names talking squirrel as 'CEO'

A smart and attractive CEO (chief eating officer) stars in a campaign for UK snack brand Graze.

Unilever snack brand names talking squirrel as 'CEO'

Ad Nut has long lamented that more brands should hire members of squirrelkind to star in their ads. After all, Ad Nut's ilk are more photogenic and charismatic than most other animals (especially the murderous beasts so popular with ad creators)—not to mention more resourceful and intelligent.

Now, as reported by Campaign UK, a Unilever-owned brand has gone Ad Nut one better by installing a squirrel as its CEO. The glass ceiling-breaking relative of Ad Nut stars in a new UK campaign for Graze, which bills itself as a 'healthier' snack brand. 

The £5 million campaign, by Adam & Eve/DDB, represents a significant increase in the brand’s media spend as it aims to increase brand awareness by reaching 40 million shoppers and 80% of adults. 

The brand will surely achieve those goals and more, thanks to its wise and equity-minded move. Ad Nut salutes Graze's attractive and clever new CEO (you're an inspiration!) and compliments the agency for accurately portraying the squirrel as the smartest creature in any given room.

The above ad will now be enshrined in Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, which has not had a new member in quite some time.

And now, Ad Nut is off to talk to the powers that be about a C-level title and a commensurate pay increase.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

1 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

3 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

5 Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

6 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

8 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

9 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the pandemic to sharpen their brand purpose

10 How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the pandemic to sharpen their brand purpose

Related Articles

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review
Marketing
Apr 1, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever ...

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging
Advertising
Mar 10, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Unilever's Knorr celebrates ‘eativists’ in global campaign by IPG agencies
Advertising
Feb 21, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

Unilever's Knorr celebrates ‘eativists’ in global ...

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review
Media
Jan 21, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying...

Just Published

R/GA global CMO advocates for 'second chance' hiring
Advertising
10 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

R/GA global CMO advocates for 'second chance' hiring

Ashish Prashar encourages formerly incarcerated people to apply to the agency in a Twitter thread.

Impossible Foods hires Apple alum Steve Turner to lead marketing
Marketing
10 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Impossible Foods hires Apple alum Steve Turner to ...

The brand launched its first national advertising campaign in the US last week.

Dyson launches global media review
Advertising
10 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Dyson launches global media review

MediaSense is assisting the vacuum cleaner brand known for ditching bags.