Search
brand launch
1 day ago
Unilever snack brand names talking squirrel as 'CEO'
A smart and attractive CEO (chief eating officer) stars in a campaign for UK snack brand Graze.
Nov 23, 2012
Novartis opens pitch for global brand launch
Novartis, the pharmaceutical giant, is searching for a global advertising agency to handle the international roll-out of an over-the-counter product.
Nov 23, 2010
Tiger Beer launches Tiger Crystal in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Tiger Beer will launch its new variant Tiger Crystal in Singapore in December.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins