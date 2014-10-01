Haymarket Media Group is launching its leading advertising and marketing title, Campaign, in the US.
GLOBAL - A Budweiser ad reigned supreme once again at this year's US Super Bowl, followed by ads from Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.
GLOBAL - Heineken International is holding a global pitch to find an agency to create a new digital platform for its flagship beer brand.
Novartis, the pharmaceutical giant, is searching for a global advertising agency to handle the international roll-out of an over-the-counter product.
GLOBAL - British Airways has appointed OgilvyOne as the lead agency to handle its global digital account.
GLOBAL - Asia Pacific Breweries is reviewing its global advertising arrangements for its Tiger Beer brand.
