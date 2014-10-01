Sara Kimberley

Haymarket launches Campaign in the US
News
Oct 1, 2014
Sara Kimberley

Haymarket launches Campaign in the US

Haymarket Media Group is launching its leading advertising and marketing title, Campaign, in the US.

Super Bowl ad popularity: Budweiser, Volkswagen, Mercedes come out on top
The Work
Feb 5, 2013
Sara Kimberley

Super Bowl ad popularity: Budweiser, Volkswagen, ...

GLOBAL - A Budweiser ad reigned supreme once again at this year's US Super Bowl, followed by ads from Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

Heineken kicks off global digital pitch
Digital
Nov 30, 2012
Sara Kimberley

Heineken kicks off global digital pitch

GLOBAL - Heineken International is holding a global pitch to find an agency to create a new digital platform for its flagship beer brand.

Novartis opens pitch for global brand launch
Advertising
Nov 23, 2012
Sara Kimberley

Novartis opens pitch for global brand launch

Novartis, the pharmaceutical giant, is searching for a global advertising agency to handle the international roll-out of an over-the-counter product.

British Airways appoints OgilvyOne to global digital account
Advertising
Mar 20, 2012
Sara Kimberley

British Airways appoints OgilvyOne to global ...

GLOBAL - British Airways has appointed OgilvyOne as the lead agency to handle its global digital account.

Tiger Beer kicks off global advertising review
Advertising
Feb 23, 2012
Sara Kimberley

Tiger Beer kicks off global advertising review

GLOBAL - Asia Pacific Breweries is reviewing its global advertising arrangements for its Tiger Beer brand.

