Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

Football website Goal will deliver more than 500 pieces of content based on real-time win probabilities provided by Stats Perform's Opta technology in a campaign for Clear for Men shampoo in Indonesia.

A quartet of companies—Unilever, Mindshare, Goal and Stats Perform—have unveiled what they refer to as the world's smartest football pundit.

With the catchy name of Clear Headsmart (in honour of Unilever's Clear for Men shampoo brand), the technology will simulate the outcomes of matches 100,000 times to forecast the results for fans in Indonesia. Goal, a football website, will deliver the content through its website and social channels. Stats Perform's Opta Live Win Probability Model is the engine driving the real-time forecasting.

The partnership marks the first time Asian football fans will see this live data innovation, which recalculates win probability in real time following significant match events, such as goals or red cards, according to the partners.

Goal will use a comprehensive, multi-channel branded content plan tailored for the weekly cycle of match previews and reviews to deliver the real-time live match predictions via its Indonesian Twitter account and a live blog.

In all, the Goal editorial team will be able to create more than 500 pieces of relevant content during the campaign, according to the companies.

“Clear Headsmart is rooted in the insight of what football fans engage with and share throughout their weekly content consumption cycle and will deliver a new, innovative and exciting talking point for fans around the most-watched matches each weekend," Andy Jackson, VP of strategy for Goal in APAC, said in a release. “The campaign places Clear into the fan conversation with credibility and authenticity."

RK Narayanan, head of Team Unilever at Mindshare Indonesia, added that the initiative combines the power of data, innovation and creativity to create a market-first football experience for Indonesian fans. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

