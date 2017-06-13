clear

Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Football website Goal will deliver more than 500 pieces of content based on real-time win probabilities provided by Stats Perform's Opta technology in a campaign for Clear for Men shampoo in Indonesia.

Clear Channel to showcase digital OOH at Cannes Lions
Jun 13, 2017
Emily Tan

Clear Channel will be showing off 'Le Grand Screen' one of the largest smart billboards in the world on the roof of Le Grand Hotel during Cannes Lions.

Engagement Meter: Top 5 social posts in personal-care category
Sep 4, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

The personal-care segment impressed us with innovative content and great social-media engagement. Read on to find out how Pampers, Clear and CloseUp made it to the list.

Unilever, Mindshare detail impact of digital-video GRP buying in recent Singapore campaign
Dec 10, 2013
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE – Unilever, Mindshare and TubeMogul have detailed work they did to effectively reach a target audience in a video ad campaign promoting a new men’s shampoo range.

Arcade creates online social 3D game for Clear Men’s Deep Cleanse
Sep 13, 2012
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE - Arcade has created an online social 3D game, ‘Escape Dirt City’, to launch Clear Men’s Deep Cleanse shampoo in the global market.

Heidi Klum stars in Arcade’s global campaign for Clear
Aug 8, 2012
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE - Arcade has launched a new global campaign for Unilever’s Clear shampoo in the US.

