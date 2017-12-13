Ranjani Raghupathi

Send feedback to Ranjani Raghupathi.
Insurance industry social-media trends and top content
Digital
Dec 13, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Insurance industry social-media trends and top content

Engagement Meter: Unmetric reviews the sector's top 10 recent posts, plus insights into social-media best practices.

Any brand not leveraging Instagram is losing out
Digital
Nov 10, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Any brand not leveraging Instagram is losing out

This edition of Unmetric's Engagement Meter focuses on Instagram, including evidence that it generates 2.5x the engagement of Facebook and Twitter, plus the top posts from around the region in the last month.

Retail: Social-media marketing trends and top content
Data
Oct 18, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Retail: Social-media marketing trends and top content

Engagement Meter: Unmetric reviews the sector's top 10 recent posts, plus insights into social-media best practices.

On Twitter, optimise for engagement, not output
Data
Oct 3, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

On Twitter, optimise for engagement, not output

This edition of Unmetric's Engagement Meter focuses on Twitter, including evidence that engagement is rising and the top posts and hashtags from the past month.

Non-alcoholic beverages: Social-media marketing trends and top content
Data
Sep 21, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Non-alcoholic beverages: Social-media marketing ...

Engagement Meter: Unmetric reviews the sector's top 10 recent posts, plus insights into social-media best practices.

Brands post more Facebook videos, but where is the engagement?
Analysis
Aug 31, 2017
Ranjani Raghupathi

Brands post more Facebook videos, but where is the ...

This edition of Unmetric's Engagement Meter focuses on Facebook, including the top posts and top Facebook Live sessions from the past month.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia