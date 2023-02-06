Mindshare names global Unilever account lead

Mindshare has appointed Ailsa Lochrie to lead the global Unilever account.

As global client lead for Unilever, Lochrie will oversee the media agency’s Unilever business across 30 markets and report to Michael Karg, global chief operating officer.

Based in London, she will deliver the consumer goods company’s strategy to make sustainable living a normality. She succeeds Sudipta Roy, who left Mindshare in December to join WPP's Verticul as global vice-president ad tech and audience solutions.

Joining Mindshare in 1997, when it launched, Lochrie has held several roles since. Most recently she was chief commercial officer, EMEA, but has also been chief operating officer, EMEA, as well as global head of business development, and global lead on Unilever from 2017 to 2020.

Adam Gerhart, global chief executive of Mindshare, said: “Ailsa’s proven leadership, knowledge of the business, and unwavering sense of collaboration makes her a fantastic partner. Together with Unilever, we’re confident she will enable their vision for growth, building on our already strong partnership.”

Lochrie also acts as an executive sponsor for the Women and Enable Employee Resource Groups for the Mindshare Worldwide team.

Lochrie said: “To lead our Unilever relationship at such a transformative time for the business is a role without equal. I’m immensely proud to be working with our phenomenal team across the Mindshare network and also the outstanding Unilever teams across the whole breadth of the organisation.”

In the second half of 2022, Unilever pledged to increase its marketing spend following a hike in revenue.