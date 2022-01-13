Advertising News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

TSLA expands Junk's focus, hires Fabian Tan to lead shop

The Secret Little Agency says the move transforms the unit from a strategic insights bureau into full-service cultural strategy agency.

Fabian Tan
Fabian Tan

The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has announced new leadership and an expanded focus for Junk, its strategic insights unit. Junk, which started as an editorial and research desk in 2018 to understand the cultural nuances of southeast Asia, will morph into a full-service cultural strategy agency, the agency said.

TSLA has also hired Fabian Tan as partner and head of Junk. Tan was previously with Quantum Consumer Solutions, first in Singapore and then Shanghai, where he set up and co-led its China presence starting in 2017.

Tan has experience with culture and insights in brand strategy, innovation, purpose-building and communication across industries including personal care, beauty and food, as well as social Issues and sustainability. 

According to a media statement, Junk starts by helping clients achieve a "deep understanding of southeast Asia’s unique and diverse cultures—often superficially understood or overlooked—to unlock sharper strategies that can achieve desired business outcomes".

Junk's capabilities include providing cultural insight and fluency; understanding meaning systems and material culture; determining core culture codes, shifts and subcultures; and actionable insights in the form of cultural playbooks, category toolkits, opportunity mapping and concept creation, TSLA said.

Tan said Junk will study "Asian cultures more deeply and empathetically”, adding that the unit hopes to "tell cultural stories that are real, raw, nuanced". Junk hopes to help its customers decode the complexities of operating in southeast Asia. The new agency has already gotten off the ground with work for a variety of brands, including most recently the Potato Head Group. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

4 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

6 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

7 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

8 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

9 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Grain chooses The Secret Little Agency
Advertising
May 15, 2019
Matthew Miller

Grain chooses The Secret Little Agency

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project
Advertising
Oct 15, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year ...

KFC remains unapologetic about its bunless chicken 'sandwiches'
News
Jun 23, 2021
Ad Nut

KFC remains unapologetic about its bunless chicken ...

TSLA's new MD: My job is to
Advertising
Jun 4, 2019
Matthew Miller

TSLA's new MD: My job is to "allow the founders to ...

Just Published

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global affiliate network
Digital
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global ...

In a potential precursor to acquisition, the publisher will collaborate with Stagwell agencies on client pitches and media offerings across Asia-Pacific as part of its regional growth strategy.

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

While the pandemic may have accelerated ecommerce adoption, the next consumer trend appears to be buying directly from popular chat apps. Here's how brands could tap this online evolution.

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of ...

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

SHANGHAIZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.