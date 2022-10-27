Advertising Marketing Media The Work
Gurjit Degun
Oct 28, 2022

TK Maxx releases biggest Christmas campaign to date

'Nail Christmas for less' has been created by Wieden & Kennedy London.

TK Maxx has unveiled its Christmas ad – one of the first of the big retail brands to do so – with a focus on releasing financial pressure in its biggest festive campaign to date.

"Nail Christmas for less" by Wieden & Kennedy London follows a woman named Sam who astonishes her family with the gifts she's bought them and becomes a hero in the local town.

The film opens with her father congratulating her for all the presents she has bought and asks how she did it. Sam replies: "Just went to TK Maxx."

Her father offers up his hand for a high-five and the film turns into a series of high-fives as Sam dances through the town. Cerrone's 1977 song Supernature plays over the film.

Deborah Dolce, group director at TK Maxx, said: "With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we know this is a tough year and, for many people, Christmas is such an important time to come together with loved ones. Sharing presents is an integral part of the festivities – we all love to treat our friends and family.

"So we just wanted to let people know you can still do a brilliant job by shopping at TK Maxx; there's no need to compromise on brands and quality because our gifts are available for up to 60% less than the recommended retail price. And as our upbeat ad highlights, when you find the right gift, at the right price, the feeling is undeniably infectious."

This is the seventh year that W&K has worked on the retailer's festive campaign. It was created by Georgina Brisby and Marcelo Duarte, and directed by Max Siedentopf through Riff Raff.


The work was filmed in Poland and is available in 20- and 30-second versions for TV; an 80-second version is running online.

It breaks during Coronation Street on ITV tomorrow (28 October). The campaign will be supported with print, digital, social, influence and PR activity. Media planning and buying has been handled by Mindshare.

Hannah Smit and Paddy Treacy, creative directors at W&K, said: "Christmas is back and this year value is more important than ever. The solution? TK Maxx, of course. They've got everything you need to nail Christmas for less. Which is exactly what happens in our fun, fashionable and festive high-five-fuelled spot, dreamed up in collaboration with the wonderful Mr Max Siedentopf."

 
 

 

