Three-quarters of marketers claim they're 'mobile-first': Research

Source: Architecting the Future of Marketing in APAC: The Use of Mobile in the Digital Marketing Mix, a report from Warc in association with the MMA. The report is based on a July and August 2021 online survey of 466 marketing professionals based in APAC, a mix of client-side, agency, media-owner and technology-vendor marketers.
- Nearly three in four respondents (72%) are expecting their mobile budget to increase this year. Last year only half said the same (48%).
- Nine-tenths (89%) of respondents are using social in their mobile marketing strategy and, on average, a third of the mobile budget goes toward social.
- YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are the biggest platforms for display marketing, while TikTok is dominating partnership marketing.
- Nearly nine in 10 marketers have experienced improved m-commerce capabilities and three fifths of respondents have named commerce as the most significant consumer behaviour in 2021.
- Even though the end of the third-party cookie has been delayed, three in five marketers are predicting an impact to their business by the 'death' of the cookie.
