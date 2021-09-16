Three-quarters of marketers claim they're 'mobile-first': Research

See full-size chart

Source: Architecting the Future of Marketing in APAC: The Use of Mobile in the Digital Marketing Mix, a report from Warc in association with the MMA. The report is based on a July and August 2021 online survey of 466 marketing professionals based in APAC, a mix of client-side, agency, media-owner and technology-vendor marketers.

More from this source:

Nearly three in four respondents (72%) are expecting their mobile budget to increase this year. Last year only half said the same (48%).

Nine-tenths (89%) of respondents are using social in their mobile marketing strategy and, on average, a third of the mobile budget goes toward social.

YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are the biggest platforms for display marketing, while TikTok is dominating partnership marketing.

Nearly nine in 10 marketers have experienced improved m-commerce capabilities and three fifths of respondents have named commerce as the most significant consumer behaviour in 2021.

Even though the end of the third-party cookie has been delayed, three in five marketers are predicting an impact to their business by the 'death' of the cookie.