warc
Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.
Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness
New white paper provides adland with a universal framework.
Colenso BBDO's beer ballad wins top prize in Warc content-strategy awards
Atomic Media of Australia, McCann Worldgroup India, Bennett Coleman India, BBDO China and Aurecon Australasia round out the APAC winners.
APAC work wins half of Warc's 2020 purpose awards
Airbnb's country pub project wins the grand prix, with work from India, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia also feted.
WhiteGrey, Mindshare win innovation grand prix from Warc
APAC work from Australia, China, India and New Zealand accounted for six of the 10 total prizes in the 2020 Warc Awards for Effective Innovation. The Brand Agency's 'Hungry Puffs' campaign won a gold and a special award.
Down the COVID hole: Inspired by Alice In Wonderland
What can a famous book from 1865 tell us about our COVID-ravaged world today? A whole lot, according to a social anthropologist and semiotician.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins