Three-quarters of marketers claim they're 'mobile-first': Research
19 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Three-quarters of marketers claim they're 'mobile-first': Research

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Only 7% of marketers admit they're not using a mobile-first strategy, according to research by Warc and the Mobile Marketing Association.

Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery
Jan 14, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery

It's part of 'Sport the Unexpected' and is the first work from new agency of record Deutsch.

Starcom wins $80m Singapore government-wide media account
Oct 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Starcom wins $80m Singapore government-wide media account

New structure following six-agency pitch will see the Publicis agency handling strategy, planning and buying for the government.

Photos: MMA Smarties Awards 2018, China edition
Sep 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Photos: MMA Smarties Awards 2018, China edition

Uniqlo China continues its winning streak at the Smarties Awards, the key annual event of the Mobile Marketing Association held this year on 13 Sept in Shanghai's Xintiandi.

Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising
Dec 5, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising

From device-ID resets to click injection to app spoofing, marketers are playing catchup when it comes to understanding and fighting mobile ad fraud. Sometimes they're also complicit in enabling it.

