Three-quarters of marketers claim they're 'mobile-first': Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Only 7% of marketers admit they're not using a mobile-first strategy, according to research by Warc and the Mobile Marketing Association.
Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery
It's part of 'Sport the Unexpected' and is the first work from new agency of record Deutsch.
Starcom wins $80m Singapore government-wide media account
New structure following six-agency pitch will see the Publicis agency handling strategy, planning and buying for the government.
Photos: MMA Smarties Awards 2018, China edition
Uniqlo China continues its winning streak at the Smarties Awards, the key annual event of the Mobile Marketing Association held this year on 13 Sept in Shanghai's Xintiandi.
Brand + performance: The art and science of mobile programmatic
AdColony and MMA to hold joint webinar exploring programmatic.
Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising
From device-ID resets to click injection to app spoofing, marketers are playing catchup when it comes to understanding and fighting mobile ad fraud. Sometimes they're also complicit in enabling it.
