mobile

How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the middle of a pandemic
Jul 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the middle of a pandemic

By upending the rules of mobile handset marketing, the Chinese handset upstart hopes to continue its offbeat marketing success.

Boom in mobile esports gives marketers new ways to target confined consumers
Jul 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Boom in mobile esports gives marketers new ways to target confined consumers

TOP OF THE CHARTS: In the pandemic, sponsors and advertisers are following consumers who have gone from from in-person tournaments, to virtual jousts, suggests a Google and Niko Partners report.

Oppo names new top global marketer
Apr 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Oppo names new top global marketer

Lie Liu replaces Brian Shen, who departs due to unspecified medical reasons.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia