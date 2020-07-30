mobile
How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the middle of a pandemic
By upending the rules of mobile handset marketing, the Chinese handset upstart hopes to continue its offbeat marketing success.
Boom in mobile esports gives marketers new ways to target confined consumers
TOP OF THE CHARTS: In the pandemic, sponsors and advertisers are following consumers who have gone from from in-person tournaments, to virtual jousts, suggests a Google and Niko Partners report.
Rubicon Project and Campaign Asia report: A deep dive into programmatic ad buying trends in Asia
OMP is thriving, OTT is on the up and up, although a bias for direct buying is still preventing wider adoption of programmatic.
Oppo names new top global marketer
Lie Liu replaces Brian Shen, who departs due to unspecified medical reasons.
How to leverage programmatic during an uncertain Ramadan
Ramadan Rush is typically a $2.2 trillion opportunity in ASEAN. Will the pandemic change that? InMobi's Rishi Bedi gives marketers a few pointers during these uncertain times.
Why marketers need to embrace ‘Mobile Moments of Truth’
Rapid digitisation has led to massive disruption in the consumer journey. InMobi’s 2020 Mobile Marketing Handbook says marketers need pay heed to ‘Mobile Moments of Truth’.
