Emmet McGonagle
1 day ago

Three challengers take on McCann for Just Eat global account

Pitch was announced last month.

Just Eat: brand previously worked with Snoop Dogg
TBWA\London, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Adam & Eve/DDB are all pitching for food-delivery service Just Eat’s global creative account.

The agencies are joined by incumbent McCann London – which won the business back in 2018 – in the process assisted by AAR.

Amsterdam-based We Are Pi was also involved, but has now withdrawn from the process. The agency was appointed in December 2019 to the global creative acocunt of Takeaway.com, the Dutch delivery platform that merged with Just Eat last year.

Just Eat confirmed that it was reviewing its global advertising account last month, in a bid to enlist one shop to create campaigns across its 23 markets in the wake of the £6.2bn merger.

In May last year, Just Eat enlisted Snoop Dogg in a toe-tapping twist on the brand’s "Did somebody say Just Eat" global campaign, which earned a spot among Campaign’s top film ads of 2020

In the past year, McCann has been added to Nomad Foods’ roster, but has lost out on pitches for PlentyHeycar and Hotels.com

Campaign’s 2020 Agency of the Year, Adam & Eve/DDB, won Quorn’s creative account in August, while BBH has extended its relationship with Weetabix Food Company, landing the creative account for Alpen in the UK. TBWA\London has made the final round of pitching for Vision Express and TUI, but lost out to Leo Burnett both times.

Last month, Just Eat ditched Snoop for its “We got it” campaign, which highlighted the expansion of service from major brands including McDonald's, KFC and Greggs.

Campaign UK

