Advertising News
Brittaney Kiefer
8 hours ago

Just Eat reviews advertising as food-delivery competition heats up

Incumbent McCann London has worked on account since 2018.

Just Eat 2020 campaigns starred Snoop Dogg.
Just Eat 2020 campaigns starred Snoop Dogg.

Food-delivery service Just Eat is reviewing its global advertising account, putting incumbent McCann London on alert. 

AAR is assisting with the process and McCann has been invited to repitch.  

The review follows Just Eat’s merger with Takeaway.com in a $8.5bn (£6.2bn) deal last year, creating one of the largest food-delivery groups in the world. 

Shortly after the merger, the Amsterdam-based group announced the $7.3 billion (£5.3 billion) acquisition of US-based delivery platform Grubhub, with the deal set to go through later this year.

The newly merged company Just Eat Takeaway.com is now looking for one shop to create campaigns across its 23 markets.

A Just Eat Takeaway.com spokesperson said: “Following the combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the business has grown rapidly to become a leading online food-delivery marketplace with operations across 23 countries. As a result, we are reviewing our advertising and communications requirements to build on the great work done to date by both legacy businesses.

"Just Eat Takeaway.com is now looking to appoint one global creative agency to help us deliver campaigns with a unified brand platform across all of our operating markets.”

McCann London won Just Eat’s global advertising business in 2018.

Since then, the agency has introduced brand spokesperson Snoop Dogg and created work such as last year’s campaign featuring the rapper remixing the Just Eat jingle – a spot that was listed among Campaign’s top film ads of 2020.

Its most recent campaign, released last week, does not include Snoop Dogg but rather highlights the expansion of service from major brands including McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs.

Competition in the food-delivery market has heated up over the past year, when lockdowns forced many restaurants to close and people to stay at home.

McCann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

2 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

3 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

5 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

6 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

7 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

8 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

9 Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

10 Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Related Articles

UM wins Just Eat's global media account
Media
May 8, 2019
Gideon Spanier

UM wins Just Eat's global media account

McCann global CSO Suzanne Powers promoted to global president
Advertising
Dec 9, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

McCann global CSO Suzanne Powers promoted to global ...

McCann North America president Devika Bulchandani to leave for Ogilvy
Advertising
Nov 20, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

McCann North America president Devika Bulchandani ...

McCann’s Harris Diamond on agencies: “We make ideas, and keep those ideas alive”
Advertising
Nov 17, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

McCann’s Harris Diamond on agencies: “We make ...

Just Published

Budweiser to sit out Super Bowl to support vaccine awareness campaign
Advertising
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Budweiser to sit out Super Bowl to support vaccine ...

The beverage giant will forgo a big game spot for the first time in 37 years.

NBCUniversal shakes up ad sales department in “commitment to advertisers”
Media
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

NBCUniversal shakes up ad sales department in ...

The new reorg includes tapping Josh Feldman as the first-ever global CMO for its advertising and partnerships group.

15-year old Boohoo acquires 208-year old Debenhams, as Asos closes in on Topshop
Digital
11 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

15-year old Boohoo acquires 208-year old Debenhams, ...

Debenhams brand to be relaunched, but not in bricks-and-mortar form.

Bumble seeks match with global media and creative agencies
Advertising
11 hours ago
Emmet McGonagle

Bumble seeks match with global media and creative ...

Dating app has asked networks to pair agencies for the process.