The Monkeys' Scott Nowell departs after 17 years with the agency

Scott Nowell, co-founder of The Monkeys and group chief creative Officer of Accenture Song ANZ, has departed the business he co-founded in 2006 with Mark Green and Justin Drape.

The Monkeys were acquired by Accenture in 2017 under the banner of Accenture Interactive (now rebranded to Accenture Song), as a Sydney-based team of 130. The agency's presence has since grown to over 165 people, also launching an office in New Zealand in 2021.

Under Nowell's leadership, The Monkeys have won several major creative awards, including a Cannes Lion Titanium for Tuvalu ‘The First Digital Nation’. They've also been crowned creative agency of the year across multiple industry awards, and were Campaign Asia-Pacific's ‘Australian Creative Agency of the Year’ in 2016, with a silver in the category in 2022.

Nowell has led work with some of Australia’s most recognised brands including Telstra, Qantas, NRMA Insurance, Sydney Opera House, Uluru Statement from the Heart, and MLA’s Australian Lamb. He has also written and produced long-form content for major brands including Telstra and Ubank, along with writing and producing the ABC Documentary Art Irritates Life. He also wrote the critically acclaimed ABC and Foxtel comedy drama :30 Seconds, which went on to be nominated for several prominent Australian awards.

“It’s been quite a ride, starting with Mark, Justin and I staring at each other in an empty room to now being part of the most exciting global creative agency model going around. Of course, I am very proud of the work we have made and the impact it’s had. But the real joy has been the people I’ve been privileged to share this journey with,” Nowell said.

“I’m very comfortable stepping away at this moment. We are doing the best work we’ve ever done, we are part of a formidable global team, and we have Tara Ford, Ant Keogh and Damon Stapleton running creative in ANZ. We could not be in better shape.”

The founders and partners remain close, Nowell added: “We are bonded for life by what we’ve been through together, both in the business and personally. I owe them a lot. And of course, The Monkeys wouldn’t have happened without the understanding and generosity of my family. Thank you.”

The Monkeys co-Founder and group CEO, Accenture Song ANZ president, Mark Green, said, “Where do I even start. We have had the most incredible partnership spanning over 17 years. We have literally grown up together and watched our families do the same. This has been our life’s work and as thrilling and rewarding as it has been I can totally understand Scott’s desire to stop and smell the roses. He is a pure creative soul who has done some of the best work this country has seen and I stand with great admiration as he does a final victory lap. He leaves a creative team at the top of their game with a clear succession plan and we couldn’t ask for anything more than that. Well played my friend.”

An Accenture spokesperson confirmed that Nowell is taking a "well-deserved year end break and extended time with his family" and there are no immediate plans for work as yet.