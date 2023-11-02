News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

The Monkeys' Scott Nowell departs after 17 years with the agency

The co-founder has spent just under two decades with the agency, both independently and under the banner of Accenture Interactive, now Song.

The Monkeys co-founder Scott Nowell.
The Monkeys co-founder Scott Nowell.

Scott Nowell, co-founder of The Monkeys and group chief creative Officer of Accenture Song ANZ, has departed the business he co-founded in 2006 with Mark Green and Justin Drape.

The Monkeys were acquired by Accenture in 2017 under the banner of Accenture Interactive (now rebranded to Accenture Song), as a Sydney-based team of 130. The agency's presence has since grown to over 165 people, also launching an office in New Zealand in 2021.

Under Nowell's leadership, The Monkeys have won several major creative awards, including a Cannes Lion Titanium for Tuvalu ‘The First Digital Nation’. They've also been crowned creative agency of the year across multiple industry awards, and were Campaign Asia-Pacific's ‘Australian Creative Agency of the Year’ in 2016, with a silver in the category in 2022. 

Nowell has led work with some of Australia’s most recognised brands including Telstra, Qantas, NRMA Insurance, Sydney Opera House, Uluru Statement from the Heart, and MLA’s Australian Lamb. He has also written and produced long-form content for major brands including Telstra and Ubank, along with writing and producing the ABC Documentary Art Irritates Life. He also wrote the critically acclaimed ABC and Foxtel comedy drama :30 Seconds, which went on to be nominated for several prominent Australian awards.

“It’s been quite a ride, starting with Mark, Justin and I staring at each other in an empty room to now being part of the most exciting global creative agency model going around. Of course, I am very proud of the work we have made and the impact it’s had. But the real joy has been the people I’ve been privileged to share this journey with,” Nowell said. 

“I’m very comfortable stepping away at this moment. We are doing the best work we’ve ever done, we are part of a formidable global team, and we have Tara Ford, Ant Keogh and Damon Stapleton running creative in ANZ. We could not be in better shape.”

The founders and partners remain close, Nowell added: “We are bonded for life by what we’ve been through together, both in the business and personally. I owe them a lot. And of course, The Monkeys wouldn’t have happened without the understanding and generosity of my family. Thank you.” 

The Monkeys co-Founder and group CEO, Accenture Song ANZ president, Mark Green, said, “Where do I even start. We have had the most incredible partnership spanning over 17 years. We have literally grown up together and watched our families do the same. This has been our life’s work and as thrilling and rewarding as it has been I can totally understand Scott’s desire to stop and smell the roses. He is a pure creative soul who has done some of the best work this country has seen and I stand with great admiration as he does a final victory lap. He leaves a creative team at the top of their game with a clear succession plan and we couldn’t ask for anything more than that. Well played my friend.”

An Accenture spokesperson confirmed that Nowell is taking a "well-deserved year end break and extended time with his family" and there are no immediate plans for work as yet. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

1 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

2 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

3 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

5 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

6 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

7 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

8 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

9 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

10 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

Related Articles

The Monkeys deliver a cliffhanger for Macpac
Mar 20, 2023
Ad Nut

The Monkeys deliver a cliffhanger for Macpac

Jon Wilkins and Nik Studzinski to depart Accenture Song
The Information
Jun 18, 2023
Will Green

Jon Wilkins and Nik Studzinski to depart Accenture Song

Annette King quits Publicis for Accenture Song
Apr 6, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Annette King quits Publicis for Accenture Song

Agency Report Card 2022: Accenture Song
The Information
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Accenture Song

Just Published

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the ...

Leading think tank The Pew Research Center has announced it will stop using generational terms like 'Gen Z' to describe different cohorts of society, but should marketers follow?

Apple revenue falls for fourth consecutive quarter, despite iPhone and services highs
7 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Apple revenue falls for fourth consecutive quarter, ...

Revenue from advertising, subscription fees and app developers continues to command a greater share of Apple’s revenue as it faces headwinds in its core hardware products.

Women to Watch Greater China 2024 opens for entries
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2024 opens for entries

Campaign’s coveted list featuring top female talent from Greater China returns for a fourth year. Nominate the women whose work—and ways of working—inspire you.

RGA taps into AI-generated art to shine a light on mental health disorders in Singapore
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

RGA taps into AI-generated art to shine a light on ...

The exhibition entitled "Prompting Feelings" features the work of eight unique artists, each portraying their own struggles with mental health from schizophrenia to anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder and more.